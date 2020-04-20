Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Develops Fun Board Game for Football Fans (LLF-325)

04/20/2020 | 10:16am EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun football-themed game for me and my grandson to play together," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented MEGA FOOTBALL."

The patent-pending invention provides a new board game for football fans. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games and activities. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for individuals age 10 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide an entertaining new addition to sports parties and game nights."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fun-board-game-for-football-fans-llf-325-301035299.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2020
