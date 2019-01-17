InventHelp : Inventor Develops New Dart Game with Beverage Feature (TRO-103)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of dart games on the market, they have been designed primarily for indoor use. Now however, an inventor from Beeton, Ontario, has reconfigured the game board to provide an outdoor activity with a totally different aspect.

He developed a prototype for patent pending D-DARTS to add a new twist to a popular target game. His intention was to provide a different type of fun, entertaining and challenging activity that encourages friendly interaction and competition. This lightweight, compact and portable game is not only novel but durable and affordably priced, as well. As such, it makes a great gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I played a similar game with a friend, but in that version, the beverages were wasted and the cans would fall over. I created this upgrade to solve those problems, provide more structure and enhance enjoyment," he said.

