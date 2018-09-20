InventHelp : Inventor Develops Unique Jigsaw and Magnetic Puzzles (PHO-2553)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Buckeye, Ariz., has designed puzzles that are educational for children and adults.

The patent pending LEARNING PUZZLE helps an individual learn or practice a topic while putting the puzzle together, and could be offered in a wide range of subjects/topics and learning levels. The invention helps to make new information easier for children and adults to retain and retrieve, as well as being fun. The puzzles would be produced in a wide range of subjects/topics, learning levels and number of pieces to meet the needs of the learners.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "Over 20 years ago, we developed a math game board called FACTO to teach math facts. We produced it and tried to market it ourselves. I and several other teachers who I worked with used it in our classrooms. One of our customers bought several games to give as birthday gifts after her daughter used the game to help her learn math facts. About 10 years later, Melvin was working on another game board and mounted a picture on cardboard, cut it into squares and tried to reassemble it. He became extremely frustrated trying to put it back together and couldn't because the colors were muted and similar. He then decided that if information was on the pieces and a game board, it would be much easier, and this was the beginning of Learning Puzzle. We made many prototypes over a period of 10 years and still have them. When we became serious about developing our idea, we started coming up with information to learn and to put on the puzzles."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

