InventHelp : Inventor Develops Vehicle System for Child Safety (PHO-2542)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a news story about a father who forgot he had the baby that day and left the child in the car when he went to work," said an inventor from Lake Havasu City, Ariz. "Tragically, the baby died. I came up with this safety system to prevent such unfortunate deaths."

He developed the patent pending SMART SEAT/CLICK SAFE to remind the driver that a child is on board. This ensures that the driver remembers to take a child along when exiting the vehicle. The system prevents young children from being left in an unattended vehicle, which may help to reduce the risk of injuries and/or deaths due to extreme temperatures. This is designed to enhance personal safety. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

