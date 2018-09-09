Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InventHelp : Inventor Develops Vehicle System for Child Safety (PHO-2542)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a news story about a father who forgot he had the baby that day and left the child in the car when he went to work," said an inventor from Lake Havasu City, Ariz. "Tragically, the baby died. I came up with this safety system to prevent such unfortunate deaths."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending SMART SEAT/CLICK SAFE to remind the driver that a child is on board. This ensures that the driver remembers to take a child along when exiting the vehicle. The system prevents young children from being left in an unattended vehicle, which may help to reduce the risk of injuries and/or deaths due to extreme temperatures. This is designed to enhance personal safety. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-system-for-child-safety-pho-2542-300708451.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : ADIB sets eligibility date for AED 1bn rights issue
AQ
06:35pALDAR PROPERTIES : Abu Dhabi Crown Prince issues 5 decrees for Executive Council
AQ
06:35pMYOKARDIA : Major study shows thickened heart poses higher risk of disease, death
AQ
06:28pUS MANUFACTURING SKILLS GAP RISING : Makino Debuts the World's First Talking & Thinking Machine Tools
AQ
06:26pREAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : FRA approves publishing Cairo for Investment offering
AQ
06:26pCERAMIC & PORCELAN : & Porcelain turns to loss in FY2017/18
AQ
06:22pJORDAN MADE MAJOR REFORM STRIDES : Mp
AQ
06:22pHIGH DRAMA IN THE TITLE FIGHT : Just two points separate Paffett and Di Resta
PU
06:18pSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : to acquire 87% stake in Amwal
AQ
06:18pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : UAE stock indices flat amid weak momentum
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.