09/02/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that the traditional pointer could be updated for the modern world," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "My enhanced design makes it easier to point to items to highlight their importance."

She developed the RETRACTABLE POINTER to serve as an alternative to conventional pointers. The accessory eliminates the need to point at items with a finger. It draws attention to an item of interest. The pointer features a retractable design and also provides a secure gripping surface. Additionally, it is usable with a board or screen.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-modernized-pointer-hun-748-300909550.html

