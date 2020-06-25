Log in
InventHelp : Presents a Cordless Drill Accessory (KVV-167)

06/25/2020 | 11:16am EDT

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Kodak, Tenn., wanted to fulfill the need for a cordless drill accessory that would enable the user to apply more force and absorb the impact of the drill.

The ARM STOCK is easy to use, effective, convenient and durable. It promotes comfort and reduces physical strain. Additionally, it is easy to apply and saves a user time. A prototype is available. 

"I wanted to improve the design of the cordless drill by designing a component that would exert more force while also providing comfort," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KVV-167. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-a-cordless-drill-accessory-kvv-167-301080278.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2020
