Inventor, Entrepreneur, and STEM Advocate Dean Kamen to Keynote PowerPlex 2019

TROY, Mich., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in cloud ERP and MES for manufacturing, today announced inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST® and president of DEKA Research & Development Corporation, will keynote PowerPlex 2019. PowerPlex, Plex's annual conference, will bring together 1,200 global manufacturing leaders to discuss advancements in cloud enterprise software, ERP, MES, and Industrial IoT. This year's event will be held at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Dean Kamen: Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM Leaders

As an inventor, Kamen holds more than 440 U.S. and foreign patents, and is celebrated for having developed innovative medical devices that have expanded the frontiers of healthcare worldwide, such as AutoSyringe, the first wearable infusion pump which Kamen invented as a college undergrad. Decades and hundreds of inventions later, Kamen maintains that one of his proudest accomplishments is founding FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an organization dedicated to motivating the next generation to understand, use, and enjoy science and technology through exciting robotics competitions. More than 615,000 in 100+ countries will participate in FIRST programs this year including the FIRST Robotics Competition, a rigorous STEM-learning program for high school students.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dean as this year's PowerPlex keynote," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "His technology leadership and innovative approach to educating the next generation directly addresses one of the most pressing issues manufacturers face today: the skilled workforce shortage. Building excitement around STEM education and exposing the variety of available manufacturing career paths is essential to closing the skills gap that exists today."

Manufacturing Leaders Attend PowerPlex

PowerPlex attendees include Plex customers, prospects, partners, and industry analysts. The Plex customer community includes 600 manufacturers running 2,300 factories worldwide, representing industries such as automotive, fabricated metals, food and beverage, industrial machinery, plastics and rubber, and aerospace.

"PowerPlex is our opportunity to learn what's coming up and what's new in manufacturing technology so we can stay ahead of the competition," said Diane Laird, finance and administration manager from Larsen & Shaw, which manufactures hinges for everything from pianos and barbecue lids to emergency vehicles and heavy duty industrial doors.

PowerPlex: Designed for Manufacturers

PowerPlex will host more than 115 sessions led by nearly 120 presenters, while facilitating peer exchange and networking events. Presenters will include Plex users, Plex product leaders, and other industry experts. PowerPlex will also feature:

Best practices sessions for users of all experience levels featuring customers such as Stant Corporation, a world leader in vapor management systems, fuel delivery systems, thermal management systems and engineering services; Seven Marine, which produces world-class outboard engines; and NAL, a tier one automotive lighting supplier.

Product roadmap sessions and workshop courses, which give attendees a deep look into specific topics through hands-on interaction and experiential learning exercises, and 10 functional learning tracks including the newly introduced Plex Analytics and Industrial IoT track.

The Plex Experience Lab & Solutions Expo, where attendees can gain hands-on training, connect with partners, interact with product experts, and experience the Customer Showcase, which features a variety of products customers make with Plex.

The sixth annual Plex Impact Awards, which will recognize organizations that demonstrate innovation and leadership in their products, their approach to manufacturing and across their industries.

Students and mentors from FIRST, who will join PowerPlex to share their experiences, showcase their robots, and demonstrate how manufacturers can personally address the skills gap.

