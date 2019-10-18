Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inventory Management Solution Helped a Logistics Company to Reduce the Order-to-Ship Time from 7 Days to 48 Hours | Read Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story to Know How

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on inventory management solution for a logistics company. This article highlights how Infiniti’s experts helped a logistics service provider to track the flow of inventory through and around the distribution center, monitor product velocity, and provide advance notice of arrivals to customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client slash operational costs and reduce the order-to-ship time from 7 days to 48 hours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005343/en/

Despite the 2008 recession, the Canadian logistics industry has been experiencing stable growth. However, the industry is not free of challenges. Challenges such as the rising need to employ real-time order tracking process and build contingency plans are increasing. Also, companies in the logistics industry are facing difficulties in efficiently managing the product return process. As such, logistics companies are under the need to revamp their traditional business models and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

This article, which is now available for free download, will help you better understand how Infiniti’s solution helped the client to build ‘back-up’ plans and adopt cost-effective technology to increase real-time visibility into their supply chain operations.

Our inventory management solution can help you to accurately forecast the target stock levels and reduce supply-demand mismatch. Request a free proposal today!

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client is a logistics company based out of Canada. The client’s unstructured approach to inventory management resulted in huge losses for the company. Also, they faced challenges in communicating delivery needs between their staffs and distribution centers. They realized the need to optimize their supply chain operations and implement a sound reverse logistics framework. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution. Other key challenges the client wanted to address through this engagement are mentioned below:

Challenge 1: Identify third-party logistics service providers to outsource work during the period of peak demand

Challenge 2: Implement a real-time order tracking system

Are you facing difficulties to efficiently manage the supply chain operations and meet your clients’ demands and expectations? Our inventory management solution can help. Contact us!

Solutions Offered

By conducting the Canadian logistics industry analysis, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to thoroughly analyze the factors affecting the product demand and identify periods where inventory was out of sync with demand. Also, the experts conducted a demand management study, where they analyzed supply-demand patterns for the past five years and also helped the client to track periods where demand peaked or experienced a significant drop.

Furthermore, by conducting inventory forecasting analysis, the experts helped the client to accurately predict the potential demand for product and service offerings. Lastly, the experts conducted a competitive intelligence study, where they analyzed the strategies undertaken by the top logistics companies in Canada to tackle supply chain challenges.

The insights obtained from Infiniti’s inventory management solution helped the client to employ cost-effective technologies to enhance visibility into the supply chain. Also, the experts helped the client to implement a sound reverse logistics framework. In addition, the solutions offered helped the client to:

  • Reduce the order-to-ship time from 7 days to 48 hours
  • Reduce communicating gaps between staff, drivers, and distribution center
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our inventory management solution? Request more information from our experts!

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41a[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 18-10-19
PU
10:41aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:40aHAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Report
PU
10:40aBURFORD CAPITAL : TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings
PU
10:40aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To The 2019 Hawaii's Best Workplaces List
PU
10:36aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Driverless cars of Russian Yandex hit 1mn km milage
AQ
10:35aWINCANTON : Form 8.3 - Wincanton Plc
PU
10:35aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Result of AGM 2019
PU
10:35aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - inmarsat plc amendment
PU
10:35aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Joins the Ranks of Bronze Plants in World Class Manufacturing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
5DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group