Inventory Management Solution Helped a Logistics Company to Reduce the Order-to-Ship Time from 7 Days to 48 Hours | Read Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story to Know How

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on inventory management solution for a logistics company. This article highlights how Infiniti’s experts helped a logistics service provider to track the flow of inventory through and around the distribution center, monitor product velocity, and provide advance notice of arrivals to customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client slash operational costs and reduce the order-to-ship time from 7 days to 48 hours.

Despite the 2008 recession, the Canadian logistics industry has been experiencing stable growth. However, the industry is not free of challenges. Challenges such as the rising need to employ real-time order tracking process and build contingency plans are increasing. Also, companies in the logistics industry are facing difficulties in efficiently managing the product return process. As such, logistics companies are under the need to revamp their traditional business models and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client is a logistics company based out of Canada. The client’s unstructured approach to inventory management resulted in huge losses for the company. Also, they faced challenges in communicating delivery needs between their staffs and distribution centers. They realized the need to optimize their supply chain operations and implement a sound reverse logistics framework. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution. Other key challenges the client wanted to address through this engagement are mentioned below:

Challenge 1: Identify third-party logistics service providers to outsource work during the period of peak demand

Challenge 2: Implement a real-time order tracking system

Solutions Offered

By conducting the Canadian logistics industry analysis, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to thoroughly analyze the factors affecting the product demand and identify periods where inventory was out of sync with demand. Also, the experts conducted a demand management study, where they analyzed supply-demand patterns for the past five years and also helped the client to track periods where demand peaked or experienced a significant drop.

Furthermore, by conducting inventory forecasting analysis, the experts helped the client to accurately predict the potential demand for product and service offerings. Lastly, the experts conducted a competitive intelligence study, where they analyzed the strategies undertaken by the top logistics companies in Canada to tackle supply chain challenges.

The insights obtained from Infiniti’s inventory management solution helped the client to employ cost-effective technologies to enhance visibility into the supply chain. Also, the experts helped the client to implement a sound reverse logistics framework. In addition, the solutions offered helped the client to:

Reduce the order-to-ship time from 7 days to 48 hours

Reduce communicating gaps between staff, drivers, and distribution center

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

