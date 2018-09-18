Log in
InventureX Announces the Creation and Launch of StudioX in Las Vegas, NV

09/18/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

At StudioX, the Team from InventureX Can Shoot and Record Creative Content for their Clients and their Crowdfunding Campaigns

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / The founders of InventureX, a company that helps crowdfunders turn their dreams to reality, are pleased to announce the launch of their new StudioX in Las Vegas, Nevada. At StudioX, the InventureX team will be able to shoot and record creative content for their clients' campaigns.

To learn more about StudioX, please check out https://inventurex.com/studiox/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512135/X.png

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of InventureX understand that even the best and most creative crowdfunding project is ultimately only as good as the video that people will see. If the video is lackluster, boring or does not do a great job highlighting the many positive things about the project, it might not get the funding that it needs to succeed.

This knowledge inspired the founders of InventureX to create and launch StudioX?a digital media and film company that specializes in creative video marketing assets for e-commerce.

At StudioX, the InventureX team will create storyboards with their clients to create video scripts and website content, and they will also coordinate with film teams to create amazing videos, the spokesperson noted.

"We will also research locations and stories for our clients' projects, and generate and build out original and impactful campaign concepts for the product launches," the spokesperson said, adding that they will also brainstorm with their creative team to develop high-level storylines for their clients.

"We will then pitch these ideas to our clients and revise the concepts as needed based on their feedback. We will then collaborate with talented videographers and other crew members to create content that maintains both our clients' and our company's voice."

The team from StudioX will also travel to oversee shoots done in the field, and liaise with clients and the talent on the set as needed. They will also provide client and company notes on deliverables throughout the editing and post-production process, and also assist the account managers in the product delivery to the client.

"With over 350 successful product launches under our belts with InventureX and others, we have the expertise to guide you through the entire crowdfunding video creation process from start to finish," the spokesperson noted.

About InventureX:

InventureX has been helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses through the use of crowdfunding since 2012. Learn more about InventureX and see some of their past projects at https://inventurex.com/launch/.

Contact:

Suzanne Byrd
admin@rocketfactor.com
(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: InventureX

https://www.accesswire.com/512135/InventureX-Announces-the-Creation-and-Launch-of-StudioX-in-Las-Vegas-NV

© Accesswire 2018
