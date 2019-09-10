Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Inverted yield curves 'not a vote of confidence' - BoE's Carney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 11:56am EDT
Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent drop in long-term bond yields below shorter ones in key sovereign bond markets is not "a vote of confidence" in the economic outlook, the head of the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

While it is easier now to invert developed nations' yield curves than it had been previously, it is still no positive signal for the economy, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said at an event in New York.

Yield curves in the United States and Britain inverted for a while in the last month. In the U.S. case, the phenomenon has stood as a reliable precursor to economic recession, although its track record is less consistent elsewhere.

Carney, speaking a day after the British parliament blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest bid for early elections there amid the ongoing Brexit standoff, also said business investment in Britain is tracking at a 25% slower pace than it was before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The central bank official also spoke about the extent to which Brexit could affect the UK economy, adding that he would expect inflation to rise and growth to slow if Britain departs from the European Union without a deal. Carney noted that the pound is more volatile and said the economic impact will depend on the final terms of Brexit.

"Sterling volatility, as you would know, is at emerging market levels and it’s decoupled from other advanced economy pairs for obvious reasons," he said. "Financial markets are going to move substantially one way or another depending on the outcome."

The pound experienced wide swings over the past there months but volatility has come off recent highs amid diminished chances of there being a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Kate Duguid; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.8936 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pDeclining U.S. vacancies point to slowing job growth
RE
12:16pOil up 1.5% on expectations of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
12:14pBankers step up rate rant ahead of crunch ECB meeting
RE
12:12pCHINA TO BUY U.S. GOODS TO SWEETEN TRADE DEAL : Scmp
RE
12:12pCHAMPIONS IN EMPOWERING YOUNG PEOPLE : Winners of Future Policy Award 2019
PU
12:10pOil up 1.5% on expectations of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
12:10pU.S. sets preliminary duties of up to 222% on Chinese ceramic tile
RE
12:07pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : call on dairy processors to pay true milk price
PU
11:57aNew EU chief names team for climate and global challenges
RE
11:57aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : EBA will clarify the prudential treatment applicable to own funds instruments at the end of the grandfathering period expiring on 31 December 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group