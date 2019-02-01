Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invesco Markets III Plc - Circ re Delisting of Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:51am EST

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

                                                                                                                                                                                For Immediate Release                                                                                  1stFebruary 2019

Invesco Markets III plc

(the “Company”)

Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF (ISIN:  IE00BYYXBD20)

(the “Fund”)

Re: Delisting of the Fund

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the Fund.

Application has been made for the Fund to be removed from the Official List and from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange has agreed that the Funds will be delisted with effect from 4 February 2019.

Enquiries to:

Invesco +44 20 85384900

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24aIHS MARKIT : US Manufacturing PMI™
BU
11:24aHubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
11:23aRenault-Nissan payments to political advisers draw scrutiny
RE
11:23aAPPLE : 14-year-old's FaceTime bug discovery could rattle Apple
AQ
11:23aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, APHA, CURO and LOMA
GL
11:22aEOPTOLINK TECHNOLOGY : Samples Sub-10W 400G DR4/FR4 Transceivers Powered by Broadcom's 7nm PAM-4 Platform
AQ
11:21aSymantec Up Nearly 13% After Raising Annual Forecast -- Data Talk
DJ
11:21aWant to Know How Big Data Analytics Can Help You Combat Telecom Frauds? Quantzig's Recent Success Story Reveals It All
BU
11:20aTOTAL : French court rejects activists bid to suspend Total's Guyana drilling
RE
11:20aHORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.