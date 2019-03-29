Invesco Markets III Plc - Doc re Intention to Delist

INVESCO MARKETS III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(“Invesco” or the “Company”)

Intention to Delist

Further to the Company’s announcement on Friday, 22 March 2019 regarding the results of the Annual General Meeting, including the approved resolution to remove certain sub-funds of the Company from the premium segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange, Invesco announces that the cancellation of the following sub-funds on the premium segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange will be effective from 8.00am on 22 April 2019 (“Delisting”):

Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NGJ4YX93REZW21) Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF (LEI: 54930096D1FYHDCL6O43) Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NJ3U88DMVICM41) Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300G3HDTLNIY9YW25) Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300PHVFH9SYW0MG58) Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000LTU3R9EI32S64) Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300089ITTOMZ12W48) Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000PF8DBJC4E7324)

Effect of Delisting

Following the Delisting, the Company’s sub-funds will be primarily listed on Euronext Dublin and therefore the shares will continue to be traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

For additional information, please contact:

Invesco EMEA ETF Legal

Legaletf@invesco.com

+44 20 8538 4900