Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Invesco UK manager defends 'well diversified' funds after downgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 01:06pm EST

Invesco fund manager Mark Barnett on Friday challenged a downgrade this week by fund rating firm Morningstar of his Invesco High Income UK and Income UK funds.

Morningstar cut the ratings to 'neutral' on Wednesday, citing concern about the proportion of each fund's assets which were invested in illiquid stocks.

"My funds are appropriately positioned, well diversified and able to generate liquidity should investors wish to buy or sell," Barnett said in a statement.

The Invesco funds have attracted investor attention because they were formerly managed by Neil Woodford, whose LF Woodford Equity Income Fund was wound up last month. The Woodford fund faced criticism of its investment in illiquid assets.

Morningstar's downgrade, with a negative rating on some fund share classes, also came days after Britain's markets watchdog told asset managers to ensure effective liquidity management.

Barnett, who worked with Woodford at Invesco before Woodford left to set up his own firm in 2014, said his funds were now "very different" and had relatively little overlap with the recently-closed Woodford fund.

"Based on the last reported holdings of the Woodford Equity Income Fund ... we believe that the overlap with my portfolios was less than 15%," he said.

The Invesco high income fund had 6.1 billion pounds under management at end-September and the income fund had 2.8 billion, according to Morningstar data. Their assets under management have dropped by around 13% since end-May.

Woodford's 3 billion pound fund closed after a four-month suspension when it could not meet redemption requests. Morningstar had cut the Woodford fund to neutral in May, two weeks before it was suspended.

(Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESCO LTD. -0.45% 17.785 Delayed Quote.7.77%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -1.74% 155.69 Delayed Quote.46.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending November 8, 2019
PU
02:49pActivist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
02:45pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Bill Would Help Livestock Haulers
PU
02:37pSouthwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early March
RE
02:30pIEDA IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan
PU
02:29pFCC orders station groups to negotiate with AT&T in DirecTV dispute
RE
02:20pCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
02:15pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES : mineral resources valued at more than $1.5 billion in 2018; Wages increase
PU
02:10pNew Record Label, Built by Artists for Artists to Protect Independent Music, Releases Its First Music Video
SE
02:06pHATCH : Nominations for the Hatch–CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award are now open—and easier to complete!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
3Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
4GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group