Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invest in Others Charitable Foundation : Elects Four New Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 08:39am EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of four new members to its Board of Directors.

The four new Directors are:

"We're excited to welcome Ray, Michael, Cathy, and Angela to our Board," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We look forward to working with these industry leaders as we continue to expand our organization and its impact."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Jessica Dunham, Director of Programs and Communications, Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
jessica.dunham@investinothers.org | 781.304.4812


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invest-in-others-charitable-foundation-elects-four-new-board-members-301085720.html

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
08:51aMUSCLE MAKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:51aDresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study
GL
08:51aCytta Corp Sells Additional SUPR Stream Units to British Ministry of Defense for Strategic Systems
GL
08:51aGIGAMON : Delivers Comprehensive Application Visibility Across Complex Hybrid Cloud Environments
BU
08:50aFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aLions Bay Capital Inc. Provides Corporate Update
NE
08:50aMaple Gold Aims to Detail New Discovery Targets With IP Surveys at Douay
NE
08:49aAUDIOVALLEY : successfully raises 5.4m in capital through private placement
PU
08:49aThe fourth meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on working with the WTO
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group