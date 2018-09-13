Investa Office Fund : Acquisition Proposal from Oxford Properties Group

ASX Announcement

13.09.18

Investa Office Fund (ASX:IOF)

Acquisition Proposal from Oxford Properties Group

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) as responsible entity of the Investa Office Fund (IOF) announces that it has received the attached unsolicited, non-binding, indicative and conditional proposal from Oxford Properties Group to acquire 100% of IOF for a cash price of $5.60 per unit (less any distributions declared or paid on or after today) (Oxford Proposal).

ILFML recommends that unitholders take no action at this point. The ILFML Directors continue to unanimously recommend the Blackstone proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.

The Board of ILFML is considering the Oxford Proposal and will update unitholders in due course.

End

For further information please contact:

Penny Ransom Simon Ranson Fund Manager Vice Chairman Investa Office Fund J.P. Morgan Australia Limited T +61 2 8226 9405 T +61 2 9003 8486 M +61 434 561 592 simon.ranson@jpmorgan.com pransom@investa.com.au

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Brookes

Citadel-MAGNUS M +61 407 911 389pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com

About Investa Office Fund

Investa Office Fund (ASX code: IOF) is an externally managed Australian listed real estate investment trust, included in the S&P/ASX 100 index. IOF is governed by the Independent Board of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity, and managed by Investa-one ofAustralia'slargest and most highly regarded office managers. IOF has total assets under management of over $4.3 billion, with 20 investment grade office buildings in core CBD markets across Australia. The Fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies and blue chip organisations.IOF'sstrategy is to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns investing in high quality Australian office buildings, leveragingInvesta'sfully integrated specialist property sector capabilities to outperform.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek tocreate positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with US$450 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available atwww.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Oxford Properties Group

Deutsche Bank Place | Level 19, Suite 19.02, 126 Phillip St | Sydney,

NSW 2000 | Australia

13 September 2018

Mr Richard Longes Independent Chairman

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as responsible entity of Investa Office Fund Level 6

126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Richard,

PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE UNITS IN INVESTA OFFICE FUND FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $5.60 PER IOF UNIT

On behalf of Oxford Properties Group (Oxford), the real estate arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and further to our offer letter dated 4 September 2018 (First Proposal), we are pleased to submit this indicative and non-binding proposal to acquire, for cash, all of the units in the Investa Office Fund (IOF) that we do not own at the time the proposal is implemented (IOF Units), on the terms described in this letter (theProposal). We consider that the terms of this Proposal should be immediately released to ASX.

Oxford proposes to acquire all of the IOF Units by trust scheme for 100% cash consideration of $5.60 per IOF Unit.1Under the Oxford Proposal, IOF Unitholders will therefore receive 8 cents per IOF Unit more than the $5.52 they will receive under the Blackstone proposal.

Oxford has conducted commercial due diligence based on public information prior to submitting this indicative offer. The Proposal is therefore subject to satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence together with other limited conditions set out in this letter.

In order to facilitate Oxford completing confirmatory due diligence and submitting a binding offer, Oxford requests that the IOF Unitholder meeting to consider the Blackstone proposal be adjourned.

About Oxford

Oxford is a leading international property developer, investor and manager, owned by the OMERS Canadian pension fund.OMERS is one of Canada's largest pension plans withnet assets of approximately C$100 billion. Oxford is a long-term real estate investor that is committed to building a sizeable commercial real estate portfolio in Australia. Further information on OMERS and Oxford is contained below.

The Proposal

The indicative offer price under the Proposal represents compelling value and an attractive premium for IOF Unitholders, representing an 8 cent per IOF unit premium over the Blackstone proposal and a 23.1%premium to IOF'sex-distribution price per IOF Unit of $4.55 as at 25 May 2018 (pre original Blackstone proposal).

1This assumes that no further distributions are declared or paid in respect of IOF Units given that Oxford expects to be able to complete the Proposal in calendar year 2018. The Proposal price of $5.60 per IOF Unit will therefore be reduced by any distribution declared or paid by IOF on or after the date of this letter.

Oxford Properties Group

Deutsche Bank Place | Level 19, Suite 19.02, 126 Phillip St | Sydney,

NSW 2000 | Australia

Oxford is committed to prompt execution, enabling IOF Unitholders to receive cash consideration at the earliest possible opportunity. As such, Oxford anticipates that it will be able to enter into a binding implementation agreement within four weeks of receiving access to and commencing confirmatory due diligence.

Acquisition of 19.99% interest

Oxford has agreed to acquire 9.99% of IOF Units from Investa Commercial Properties Fund (ICPF). Until completion of that acquisition, ICPF will exercise voting rights attaching to the 9.99% as directed by Oxford. Oxford has also obtained the right to purchase a further 10% of IOF from ICPF entities, subject to FIRB approval. This acquisition, representing a capital investment of $335m, and purchase right (representing a further potential capital investment of $335m) areboth set at a price of $5.60, and reflect Oxford's commitment to thisProposal.

New Securities Sale Deeds have been executed with ICPF and ICPF entities and are attached to the Change of Substantial Holding that will be lodged by Oxford with ASX and IOF today.

Board Approval To Submit Proposal and Funding of Proposal

Oxford has received OMERS Board approval to submit this Proposal and to enter into the Securities Sale Deeds with the ICPF entities.

Oxford has removed the financing condition contained in the First Proposal. OMERS has sufficient equity available to it to fully fund the Proposal and will fund the Proposal using its own funds as required in addition to any third party financing it may arrange prior to completion.

Due diligence process

The due diligence process we envisage remains as per our letter to you dated 4 September 2018.

Oxford request that you immedtiately engage with Oxford and its advisers in order to facilitate Oxford commencing its due diligence as soon as possible.

Conditions

The Proposal is subject to the following limited conditions:

Completion of confirmatory due diligence by Oxford to its satisfaction;

Execution of a Scheme Implementation Agreement for the Proposal on terms that are consistent with the Blackstone Scheme Implementation Agreement;

FIRB approval, which will be required for implementation of the Proposal. Oxford does not anticipate any regulatory impediments or delay to the Proposal. Oxford has submitted a FIRB application with respect to the Proposal; and

The unanimous recommendation of the Directors of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited.

Timetable / Process

Oxford is committed to advancing the Proposal as expeditiously as possible. Oxford would like to conduct a focused period of confirmatory due diligence whilst in parallel finalizing the Scheme Implementation Agreement. By the conclusion of the due diligence period, Oxford expects to be able to sign a binding implementation agreement and to be able to make a binding offer to IOF that will be subject to the matching rights that exist under the Scheme Implementation Agreement for the Blackstone proposal.

In addition, Oxford will during this period be able to provide IOF with all relevant information pertaining to Oxford that would need to be included in any Scheme Booklet for the Oxford Proposal. Accordingly, Oxford expects that a Scheme Booklet, including a revised independent expert's

Oxford Properties Group

Deutsche Bank Place | Level 19, Suite 19.02, 126 Phillip St | Sydney,

NSW 2000 | Australia

report, could be finalized shortly after Oxford enters into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with IOF.

Conclusion and next steps

Oxford would be pleased to meet with ILFML's Independent Directors and advisors as soon as possible to discuss this Proposal.

Oxford is confident that it can deliver an attractive outcome for IOF Unitholders in a timely and efficient manner with limited execution risk and therefore believes that the Proposal is in the best interests of IOF Unitholders.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Brundage

For and on behalf of Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group

Deutsche Bank Place | Level 19, Suite 19.02, 126 Phillip St | Sydney,

NSW 2000 | Australia

Oxford contact details

Paul Brundage

Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Director-Europe & Asia Pacific Tel: +44 (0)20 7822 8301

pbrundage@oxfordproperties.com

David Matheson

Head of Investments-Europe & Asia Pacific Tel: +44 (0)20 7822 8306

dmatheson@oxfordproperties.com

Gawain Smart

Head of Legal-Europe & Asia Pacific Tel: +44 (0)20 7822 8332

gsmart@oxfordproperties.com

Jasmin Hu

Associate Director, Investments-Asia Pacific Tel: +65 (0)6540 9357

jhu@oxfordproperties.com

4