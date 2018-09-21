Investa Office Fund : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

page1/2 15July2001
605
Form 605
CorporationsAct2001
Section 671B
Noticeofceasingtobeasubstantialholder
INVESTA OFFICE FUND
To CompanyName/Scheme
090 242 229 | 089 849 196
ACN/ARSN
1.Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)Name
ACN/ARSN(ifapplicable)
Theholderceasedtobea
substantialholderon
BlackRock Group (BlackRock Inc. and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form)
19 09 2018
01 12 2017
/
/
/
/Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon
Thepreviousnoticewasdated
2.Changesinrelevantinterests
29 11 2017
/
/Particularsofeachchangein,orchangeinthenatureof,arelevantinterest(2)ofthesubstantialholderoranassociate(3)invotingsecuritiesofthecompanyorscheme,sincethe
substantialholderwaslastrequiredtogiveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorschemeareasfollows:
Class(6)and
numberof
securities
affected
Dateof
change
Person'svotes
affected
Natureof
change(4)
Consideration
giveninrelation
tochange(5)
Personwhose
relevantinterest
changed
Annexure A
3.Changesinassociation
Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates (3)of,ceasedtobeassociatesof,orhavechangedthenatureoftheirassociation(7)with,thesubstantialholderinrelationtovoting
interestsinthecompanyorschemeareasfollows:
NameandACN/ARSN(ifapplicable)
Natureofassociation
4. AddressesTheaddressesofpersonsnamedinthisform areasfollows:
Signature
Bradley Taylor
printname
capacity
signhere
date
*Authorised Signatory
21
09
2018
/
/
605 page2/2 15July2001
DIRECTIONS
(1) Ifthereareanumberofsubstantialholderswithsimilarorrelatedrelevantinterests(eg.acorporationanditsrelatedcorporations,orthemanagerandtrusteeofan
equitytrust),thenamescouldbeincludedinanannexuretotheform.Iftherelevantinterestsofagroupofpersonsareessentiallysimilar,theymaybereferredto
throughouttheform asaspecificallynamedgroupifthemembershipofeachgroup,withthenamesandaddressesofmembersisclearlysetoutinparagraph4of
theform.
(2) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4) Include details of:
(a) anyrelevantagreementorothercircumstancesbecauseofwhichthechangeinrelevantinterestoccurred.Ifsubsection671B(4)applies,acopyofany
documentsettingoutthetermsofanyrelevantagreement,andastatementbythepersongivingfullandaccuratedetailsofanycontract,schemeor
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
whichtherelevantinterestrelates(indicatingclearlytheparticularsecuritiestowhichthequalificationapplies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(5) Detailsoftheconsiderationmustincludeanyandallbenefits,moneyandother,thatanypersonfrom whom arelevantinterestwasacquiredhas,ormay,become
entitledtoreceiveinrelationtothatacquisition.Detailsmustbeincludedevenifthebenefitisconditionalonthehappeningornotofacontingency.Detailsmustbe
includedofanybenefitpaidonbehalfofthesubstantialholderoritsassociateinrelationtotheacquisitions,eveniftheyarenotpaiddirectlytothepersonfrom
whomtherelevantinterestwasacquired.
(6) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(7) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 18 pages referred to in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder
21-Sep-18
Bradley Taylor, Authorised Signatory
2. Changes in relevant interests
INVESTA OFFICE FUND (IOF)
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Date
Nature of change (4) / Consideration given in relation to change (5)
CCYClass (6) and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 12-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt sell
4.78 4.78 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.77 4.76 4.76 n/a 4.77 4.76 4.76 4.76 n/a n/a 4.81 4.81 4.80 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.85 4.84 4.84 4.84 4.83 n/a 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.87 4.88 n/a
AUD
ORD
-14,631 -14,631
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
8,605 8,605
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt sell
AUD
ORD
-3,788 -3,788
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
79,567 79,567
on mkt sell
AUD
ORD
-7,493 -7,493
on mkt sell
AUD
ORD
-4,516 -4,516
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy
AUD
ORD
2,168 2,168
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt sell
AUD
ORD
-4,725 -4,725
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
19,887 19,887
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
AUD
ORD
2,412 2,412
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt sell
AUD
ORD
-3,092 -3,092
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
2,368 2,368
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
83,108 83,108
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
21,659 21,659
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
in specie
AUD
ORD
-27,598 -27,598
in specie
AUD
ORD
-18,950 -18,950
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
75,861 75,861
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
20,946 20,946
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
1,053 1,053
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
3,474 3,474
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy
AUD
ORD
2,168 2,168
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
AUD
ORD
3,618 3,618
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
4,089 4,089
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
103,769 103,769
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
143,579 143,579
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
6,440 6,440
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
14,500 14,500
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
AUD
ORD
27,738 27,738
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy
AUD
ORD
14,172 14,172
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
27,122 27,122
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
AUD
ORD
27,738 27,738
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
75,789 75,789
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buy
AUD
ORD
24,711 24,711
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
AUD
ORD
603
603
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buy
Nature of change (4) /
Person's
Consideration given in relation to
CCY
votes affected
AUD
ORD
-68,740
-68,740
AUD
ORD
68,740
68,740
AUD
ORD
-48,136
-48,136
AUD
ORD
4,724
4,724
AUD
ORD
-4,414
-4,414
AUD
ORD
-10,172
-10,172
AUD
ORD
27,738
27,738
AUD
ORD
2,164
2,164
AUD
ORD
-78,237
-78,237
AUD
ORD
-4,229
-4,229
AUD
ORD
-11,270
-11,270
AUD
ORD
-3,393
-3,393
AUD
ORD
27,738
27,738
AUD
ORD
12,324
12,324
AUD
ORD
4,618
4,618
AUD
ORD
6,525
6,525
AUD
ORD
2,416
2,416
AUD
ORD
-5,376
-5,376
AUD
ORD
-9,455
-9,455
AUD
ORD
-68,371
-68,371
AUD
ORD
-8,819
-8,819
AUD
ORD
-7,626
-7,626
AUD
ORD
-5,931
-5,931
AUD
ORD
-5,119
-5,119
AUD
ORD
-29,583
-29,583
AUD
ORD
-9,158
-9,158
AUD
ORD
11,476
11,476
AUD
ORD
1,937
1,937
AUD
ORD
11,652
11,652
AUD
ORD
-19,643
-19,643
AUD
ORD
-22,464
-22,464
AUD
ORD
-1,934
-1,934
AUD
ORD
4,300
4,300
AUD
ORD
4,618
4,618
AUD
ORD
-2,166
-2,166
AUD
ORD
-4,332
-4,332
AUD
ORD
-4,618
-4,618
AUD
ORD
2,400
2,400
AUD
ORD
-84,288
-84,288
AUD
ORD
-7,675
-7,675
AUD
ORD
17,375
17,375
Class (6) and number of securities affected
change (5)
4.88 4.88 4.88 4.78 4.78 4.78 n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 n/a 4.72 4.72 n/a n/a n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.75 4.75 4.75 n/a 4.70 4.70 4.66 4.66 4.66 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61 4.61 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 02-Jan-18 02-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors, LLCBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
on mkt buyin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buy
Nature of change (4) /
Person's
Consideration given in relation to
CCY
votes affected
AUD
ORD
9,031
9,031
AUD
ORD
29,256
29,256
AUD
ORD
72,993
72,993
AUD
ORD
32,503
32,503
AUD
ORD
3,000
3,000
AUD
ORD
-3,474
-3,474
AUD
ORD
4,116
4,116
AUD
ORD
-25,296
-25,296
AUD
ORD
21,905
21,905
AUD
ORD
2,402
2,402
AUD
ORD
11,405
11,405
AUD
ORD
2,172
2,172
AUD
ORD
-25,599
-25,599
AUD
ORD
-6,068
-6,068
AUD
ORD
-18,328
-18,328
AUD
ORD
-2,946
-2,946
AUD
ORD
6,516
6,516
AUD
ORD
19,882
19,882
AUD
ORD
22,850
22,850
AUD
ORD
12,900
12,900
AUD
ORD
6,600
6,600
AUD
ORD
-18,285
-18,285
AUD
ORD
9,264
9,264
AUD
ORD
-15,204
-15,204
AUD
ORD
3,360
3,360
AUD
ORD
2,205
2,205
AUD
ORD
2,205
2,205
AUD
ORD
2,301
2,301
AUD
ORD
3,000
3,000
AUD
ORD
-84,734
-84,734
AUD
ORD
-1,534
-1,534
AUD
ORD
1,512
1,512
AUD
ORD
-7,565
-7,565
AUD
ORD
8,600
8,600
AUD
ORD
8,780
8,780
AUD
ORD
6,000
6,000
AUD
ORD
-15,868
-15,868
AUD
ORD
4,200
4,200
AUD
ORD
4,633
4,633
AUD
ORD
2,172
2,172
AUD
ORD
-6,613
-6,613
change (5)
4.61 n/a 4.53 4.56 n/a 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a n/a n/a 4.55 4.55 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 4.60 4.59 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.51 n/a 4.49 4.48 4.48