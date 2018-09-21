Investa Office Fund : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

page1/2 15July2001

INVESTA OFFICE FUND

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 18 pages referred to in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

21-Sep-18

Bradley Taylor, Authorised Signatory

2. Changes in relevant interests

INVESTA OFFICE FUND (IOF)

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Date

Nature of change (4) / Consideration given in relation to change (5)

CCYClass (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 12-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sell

4.78 4.78 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.77 4.76 4.76 n/a 4.77 4.76 4.76 4.76 n/a n/a 4.81 4.81 4.80 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.85 4.84 4.84 4.84 4.83 n/a 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.87 4.88 n/a

AUD

ORD

-14,631 -14,631

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

8,605 8,605

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-3,788 -3,788

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

79,567 79,567

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-7,493 -7,493

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-4,516 -4,516

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,168 2,168

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-4,725 -4,725

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

19,887 19,887

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

2,412 2,412

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-3,092 -3,092

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,368 2,368

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

83,108 83,108

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

21,659 21,659

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

in specie

AUD

ORD

-27,598 -27,598

in specie

AUD

ORD

-18,950 -18,950

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

75,861 75,861

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

20,946 20,946

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,053 1,053

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

3,474 3,474

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,168 2,168

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

3,618 3,618

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

4,089 4,089

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

103,769 103,769

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

143,579 143,579

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

6,440 6,440

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

14,500 14,500

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

27,738 27,738

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

14,172 14,172

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

27,122 27,122

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

27,738 27,738

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

75,789 75,789

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

24,711 24,711

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

603

603

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buy

in specie

in specie

in specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt buy

Nature of change (4) / Person's Consideration given in relation to CCY votes affected AUD ORD -68,740 -68,740 AUD ORD 68,740 68,740 AUD ORD -48,136 -48,136 AUD ORD 4,724 4,724 AUD ORD -4,414 -4,414 AUD ORD -10,172 -10,172 AUD ORD 27,738 27,738 AUD ORD 2,164 2,164 AUD ORD -78,237 -78,237 AUD ORD -4,229 -4,229 AUD ORD -11,270 -11,270 AUD ORD -3,393 -3,393 AUD ORD 27,738 27,738 AUD ORD 12,324 12,324 AUD ORD 4,618 4,618 AUD ORD 6,525 6,525 AUD ORD 2,416 2,416 AUD ORD -5,376 -5,376 AUD ORD -9,455 -9,455 AUD ORD -68,371 -68,371 AUD ORD -8,819 -8,819 AUD ORD -7,626 -7,626 AUD ORD -5,931 -5,931 AUD ORD -5,119 -5,119 AUD ORD -29,583 -29,583 AUD ORD -9,158 -9,158 AUD ORD 11,476 11,476 AUD ORD 1,937 1,937 AUD ORD 11,652 11,652 AUD ORD -19,643 -19,643 AUD ORD -22,464 -22,464 AUD ORD -1,934 -1,934 AUD ORD 4,300 4,300 AUD ORD 4,618 4,618 AUD ORD -2,166 -2,166 AUD ORD -4,332 -4,332 AUD ORD -4,618 -4,618 AUD ORD 2,400 2,400 AUD ORD -84,288 -84,288 AUD ORD -7,675 -7,675 AUD ORD 17,375 17,375 Class (6) and number of securities affected

change (5)

4.88 4.88 4.88 4.78 4.78 4.78 n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 n/a 4.72 4.72 n/a n/a n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.75 4.75 4.75 n/a 4.70 4.70 4.66 4.66 4.66 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61 4.61 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 02-Jan-18 02-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors, LLCBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buyin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buy

in specie

in specie

in specieon mkt buyon mkt sell

in specie

in specie

in specie

in specie

in specieon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt sell

Nature of change (4) / Person's Consideration given in relation to CCY votes affected AUD ORD 9,031 9,031 AUD ORD 29,256 29,256 AUD ORD 72,993 72,993 AUD ORD 32,503 32,503 AUD ORD 3,000 3,000 AUD ORD -3,474 -3,474 AUD ORD 4,116 4,116 AUD ORD -25,296 -25,296 AUD ORD 21,905 21,905 AUD ORD 2,402 2,402 AUD ORD 11,405 11,405 AUD ORD 2,172 2,172 AUD ORD -25,599 -25,599 AUD ORD -6,068 -6,068 AUD ORD -18,328 -18,328 AUD ORD -2,946 -2,946 AUD ORD 6,516 6,516 AUD ORD 19,882 19,882 AUD ORD 22,850 22,850 AUD ORD 12,900 12,900 AUD ORD 6,600 6,600 AUD ORD -18,285 -18,285 AUD ORD 9,264 9,264 AUD ORD -15,204 -15,204 AUD ORD 3,360 3,360 AUD ORD 2,205 2,205 AUD ORD 2,205 2,205 AUD ORD 2,301 2,301 AUD ORD 3,000 3,000 AUD ORD -84,734 -84,734 AUD ORD -1,534 -1,534 AUD ORD 1,512 1,512 AUD ORD -7,565 -7,565 AUD ORD 8,600 8,600 AUD ORD 8,780 8,780 AUD ORD 6,000 6,000 AUD ORD -15,868 -15,868 AUD ORD 4,200 4,200 AUD ORD 4,633 4,633 AUD ORD 2,172 2,172 AUD ORD -6,613 -6,613 Class (6) and number of securities affected

change (5)

4.61 n/a 4.53 4.56 n/a 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a n/a n/a 4.55 4.55 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 4.60 4.59 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.51 n/a 4.49 4.48 4.48