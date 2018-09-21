Log in
Investa Office Fund : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

09/21/2018 | 09:44am CEST

page1/2 15July2001

605

Form 605

CorporationsAct2001

Section 671B

Noticeofceasingtobeasubstantialholder

INVESTA OFFICE FUND

To CompanyName/Scheme

090 242 229 | 089 849 196

ACN/ARSN

1.Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)Name

ACN/ARSN(ifapplicable)

Theholderceasedtobea

substantialholderon

BlackRock Group (BlackRock Inc. and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form)

19 09 2018

01 12 2017

/

/

/

/Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon

Thepreviousnoticewasdated

2.Changesinrelevantinterests

29 11 2017

/

/Particularsofeachchangein,orchangeinthenatureof,arelevantinterest(2)ofthesubstantialholderoranassociate(3)invotingsecuritiesofthecompanyorscheme,sincethe

substantialholderwaslastrequiredtogiveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorschemeareasfollows:

Class(6)and

numberof

securities

affected

Dateof

change

Person'svotes

affected

Natureof

change(4)

Consideration

giveninrelation

tochange(5)

Personwhose

relevantinterest

changed

Annexure A

3.Changesinassociation

Thepersonswhohavebecomeassociates (3)of,ceasedtobeassociatesof,orhavechangedthenatureoftheirassociation(7)with,thesubstantialholderinrelationtovoting

interestsinthecompanyorschemeareasfollows:

NameandACN/ARSN(ifapplicable)

Natureofassociation

4. AddressesTheaddressesofpersonsnamedinthisform areasfollows:

Name

Address

Annexure B

Signature

Bradley Taylor

printname

capacity

signhere

date

*Authorised Signatory

21

09

2018

/

/

$

#

"

!

605 page2/2 15July2001

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) Ifthereareanumberofsubstantialholderswithsimilarorrelatedrelevantinterests(eg.acorporationanditsrelatedcorporations,orthemanagerandtrusteeofan

    equitytrust),thenamescouldbeincludedinanannexuretotheform.Iftherelevantinterestsofagroupofpersonsareessentiallysimilar,theymaybereferredto

    throughouttheform asaspecificallynamedgroupifthemembershipofeachgroup,withthenamesandaddressesofmembersisclearlysetoutinparagraph4of

    theform.

  • (2) Seethedefinitionof"relevantinterest"insections608and671B(7)oftheCorporationsAct2001.

  • (3) Seethedefinitionof"associate"insection9oftheCorporationsAct2001.

  • (4) Includedetailsof:

    (a) anyrelevantagreementorothercircumstancesbecauseofwhichthechangeinrelevantinterestoccurred.Ifsubsection671B(4)applies,acopyofany

    documentsettingoutthetermsofanyrelevantagreement,andastatementbythepersongivingfullandaccuratedetailsofanycontract,schemeor

    arrangement,mustaccompanythisform,togetherwithawrittenstatementcertifyingthiscontract,schemeorarrangement;andanyqualificationofthepowerofapersontoexercise,controltheexerciseof,orinfluencetheexerciseof,thevotingpowersordisposalofthesecuritiesto

    (b)

    whichtherelevantinterestrelates(indicatingclearlytheparticularsecuritiestowhichthequalificationapplies).

    Seethedefinitionof"relevantagreement"insection9oftheCorporationsAct2001.

  • (5) Detailsoftheconsiderationmustincludeanyandallbenefits,moneyandother,thatanypersonfrom whom arelevantinterestwasacquiredhas,ormay,become

    entitledtoreceiveinrelationtothatacquisition.Detailsmustbeincludedevenifthebenefitisconditionalonthehappeningornotofacontingency.Detailsmustbe

    includedofanybenefitpaidonbehalfofthesubstantialholderoritsassociateinrelationtotheacquisitions,eveniftheyarenotpaiddirectlytothepersonfrom

    whomtherelevantinterestwasacquired.

  • (6) Thevotingsharesofacompanyconstituteoneclassunlessdividedintoseparateclasses.

  • (7) Givedetails,ifappropriate,ofthepresentassociationandanychangeinthatassociationsincethelastsubstantialholdingnotice.

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 18 pages referred to in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

21-Sep-18

Bradley Taylor, Authorised Signatory

2. Changes in relevant interests

INVESTA OFFICE FUND (IOF)

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Date

Nature of change (4) / Consideration given in relation to change (5)

CCYClass (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 30-Nov-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 01-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 04-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 06-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 07-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 08-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 11-Dec-17 12-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sell

4.78 4.78 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.77 4.76 4.76 n/a 4.77 4.76 4.76 4.76 n/a n/a 4.81 4.81 4.80 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.85 4.84 4.84 4.84 4.83 n/a 4.83 4.83 n/a 4.87 4.88 n/a

AUD

ORD

-14,631 -14,631

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

8,605 8,605

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-3,788 -3,788

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

79,567 79,567

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-7,493 -7,493

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-4,516 -4,516

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,168 2,168

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-4,725 -4,725

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

19,887 19,887

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

2,412 2,412

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

AUD

ORD

-3,092 -3,092

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,368 2,368

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

83,108 83,108

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

21,659 21,659

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

in specie

AUD

ORD

-27,598 -27,598

in specie

AUD

ORD

-18,950 -18,950

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

75,861 75,861

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

20,946 20,946

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

1,053 1,053

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

3,474 3,474

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

2,168 2,168

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

3,618 3,618

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

4,089 4,089

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

103,769 103,769

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

143,579 143,579

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

6,440 6,440

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

14,500 14,500

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

27,738 27,738

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limitedon mkt buy

AUD

ORD

14,172 14,172

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

27,122 27,122

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

27,738 27,738

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

75,789 75,789

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buy

AUD

ORD

24,711 24,711

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

AUD

ORD

603

603

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 13-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 14-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 15-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 18-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 19-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 20-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 21-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 22-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buy

  • in specie

  • in specie

  • in specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt buy

Nature of change (4) /

Person's

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes affected

AUD

ORD

-68,740

-68,740

AUD

ORD

68,740

68,740

AUD

ORD

-48,136

-48,136

AUD

ORD

4,724

4,724

AUD

ORD

-4,414

-4,414

AUD

ORD

-10,172

-10,172

AUD

ORD

27,738

27,738

AUD

ORD

2,164

2,164

AUD

ORD

-78,237

-78,237

AUD

ORD

-4,229

-4,229

AUD

ORD

-11,270

-11,270

AUD

ORD

-3,393

-3,393

AUD

ORD

27,738

27,738

AUD

ORD

12,324

12,324

AUD

ORD

4,618

4,618

AUD

ORD

6,525

6,525

AUD

ORD

2,416

2,416

AUD

ORD

-5,376

-5,376

AUD

ORD

-9,455

-9,455

AUD

ORD

-68,371

-68,371

AUD

ORD

-8,819

-8,819

AUD

ORD

-7,626

-7,626

AUD

ORD

-5,931

-5,931

AUD

ORD

-5,119

-5,119

AUD

ORD

-29,583

-29,583

AUD

ORD

-9,158

-9,158

AUD

ORD

11,476

11,476

AUD

ORD

1,937

1,937

AUD

ORD

11,652

11,652

AUD

ORD

-19,643

-19,643

AUD

ORD

-22,464

-22,464

AUD

ORD

-1,934

-1,934

AUD

ORD

4,300

4,300

AUD

ORD

4,618

4,618

AUD

ORD

-2,166

-2,166

AUD

ORD

-4,332

-4,332

AUD

ORD

-4,618

-4,618

AUD

ORD

2,400

2,400

AUD

ORD

-84,288

-84,288

AUD

ORD

-7,675

-7,675

AUD

ORD

17,375

17,375

Class (6) and number of securities affected

change (5)

4.88 4.88 4.88 4.78 4.78 4.78 n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 n/a 4.72 4.72 n/a n/a n/a 4.74 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.73 4.75 4.75 4.75 n/a 4.70 4.70 4.66 4.66 4.66 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61 4.61 n/a 4.61 4.61 4.61

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

27-Dec-17 27-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 28-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 29-Dec-17 02-Jan-18 02-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 03-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 04-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 05-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 08-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 09-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 10-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 11-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18 12-Jan-18

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Advisors, LLCBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Fund AdvisorsBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedBlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

on mkt buyin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt sellon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt buy

  • in specie

  • in specie

  • in specieon mkt buyon mkt sell

  • in specie

  • in specie

  • in specie

  • in specie

  • in specieon mkt sellon mkt sellin specieon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyin specieon mkt sellin specieon mkt buyon mkt buyon mkt sell

Nature of change (4) /

Person's

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes affected

AUD

ORD

9,031

9,031

AUD

ORD

29,256

29,256

AUD

ORD

72,993

72,993

AUD

ORD

32,503

32,503

AUD

ORD

3,000

3,000

AUD

ORD

-3,474

-3,474

AUD

ORD

4,116

4,116

AUD

ORD

-25,296

-25,296

AUD

ORD

21,905

21,905

AUD

ORD

2,402

2,402

AUD

ORD

11,405

11,405

AUD

ORD

2,172

2,172

AUD

ORD

-25,599

-25,599

AUD

ORD

-6,068

-6,068

AUD

ORD

-18,328

-18,328

AUD

ORD

-2,946

-2,946

AUD

ORD

6,516

6,516

AUD

ORD

19,882

19,882

AUD

ORD

22,850

22,850

AUD

ORD

12,900

12,900

AUD

ORD

6,600

6,600

AUD

ORD

-18,285

-18,285

AUD

ORD

9,264

9,264

AUD

ORD

-15,204

-15,204

AUD

ORD

3,360

3,360

AUD

ORD

2,205

2,205

AUD

ORD

2,205

2,205

AUD

ORD

2,301

2,301

AUD

ORD

3,000

3,000

AUD

ORD

-84,734

-84,734

AUD

ORD

-1,534

-1,534

AUD

ORD

1,512

1,512

AUD

ORD

-7,565

-7,565

AUD

ORD

8,600

8,600

AUD

ORD

8,780

8,780

AUD

ORD

6,000

6,000

AUD

ORD

-15,868

-15,868

AUD

ORD

4,200

4,200

AUD

ORD

4,633

4,633

AUD

ORD

2,172

2,172

AUD

ORD

-6,613

-6,613

Class (6) and number of securities affected

change (5)

4.61 n/a 4.53 4.56 n/a 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.55 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 4.56 n/a n/a n/a 4.55 4.55 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 4.60 4.59 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.53 n/a 4.51 n/a 4.49 4.48 4.48

Disclaimer

Investa Office Fund published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:43:09 UTC
