Investa Office Fund : ICPF's agreement to sell 19.99% of IOF to Oxford Properties

ASX Announcement

13.09.18

Investa Office Fund (ASX:IOF)

ICPF's agreement to sell 19.99% of IOF to Oxford Properties Group

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML), as responsible entity of the Investa Office Fund (IOF), has received the attached correspondence from Investa Wholesale Funds Management Limited (IWFML) as responsible entity of the Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF) in relation to the Investa Office Fund securities held by ICPF and ICPF Holdings Limited.

The ILFML Board is currently considering the correspondence received from IWFML.

The ILFML Board advises IOF unitholders that it is not necessary to take any action in response to correspondence from IWFML. The ILFML Board continues to unanimously recommend that IOF unitholders vote in favour of the Blackstone proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.

For further information please contact:

Penny Ransom Simon Ranson Fund Manager Vice Chairman Investa Office Fund J.P. Morgan Australia Limited T +61 2 8226 9405 T +61 2 9003 8486 M +61 434 561 592 simon.ranson@jpmorgan.com pransom@investa.com.au

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Brookes

Citadel-MAGNUS M +61 407 911 389pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com

About Investa Office Fund

Investa Office Fund (ASX code: IOF) is an externally managed Australian listed real estate investment trust, included in the S&P/ASX 100 index. IOF is governed by the Independent Board of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity, and managed by Investa-one ofAustralia'slargest and most highly regarded office managers. IOF has total assets under management of over $4.3 billion, with 20 investment grade office buildings in core CBD markets across Australia. The Fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies and blue chip organisations.IOF'sstrategy is to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns investing in high quality Australian office buildings, leveragingInvesta'sfully integrated specialist property sector capabilities to outperform.

