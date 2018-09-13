Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investa Office Fund : ICPF's agreement to sell 19.99% of IOF to Oxford Properties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:58am CEST

ASX Announcement

13.09.18

Investa Office Fund (ASX:IOF)

ICPF's agreement to sell 19.99% of IOF to Oxford Properties Group

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML), as responsible entity of the Investa Office Fund (IOF), has received the attached correspondence from Investa Wholesale Funds Management Limited (IWFML) as responsible entity of the Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF) in relation to the Investa Office Fund securities held by ICPF and ICPF Holdings Limited.

The ILFML Board is currently considering the correspondence received from IWFML.

The ILFML Board advises IOF unitholders that it is not necessary to take any action in response to correspondence from IWFML. The ILFML Board continues to unanimously recommend that IOF unitholders vote in favour of the Blackstone proposal in the absence of a superior proposal.

End

For further information please contact:

Penny Ransom

Simon Ranson

Fund Manager

Vice Chairman

Investa Office Fund

J.P. Morgan Australia Limited

T +61 2 8226 9405

T +61 2 9003 8486

M +61 434 561 592

simon.ranson@jpmorgan.com

pransom@investa.com.au

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Brookes

Citadel-MAGNUS M +61 407 911 389pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com

About Investa Office Fund

Investa Office Fund (ASX code: IOF) is an externally managed Australian listed real estate investment trust, included in the S&P/ASX 100 index. IOF is governed by the Independent Board of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity, and managed by Investa-one ofAustralia'slargest and most highly regarded office managers. IOF has total assets under management of over $4.3 billion, with 20 investment grade office buildings in core CBD markets across Australia. The Fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies and blue chip organisations.IOF'sstrategy is to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns investing in high quality Australian office buildings, leveragingInvesta'sfully integrated specialist property sector capabilities to outperform.

1

Securities Sale Deedin relation to Investa Office Fund

Investa Wholesale Funds Management Limited as responsible entity of the Investa Commercial Property Fund

OMERS Administration Corporation

Contents

Page

Background

1

1 Defined terms and interpretation

1

1.1 Definitions in the Dictionary

1

1.2 Interpretation

1

2 Conditions - First Sale 1

3 Conditions - Second Sale 1

3.1 Condition Precedent - FIRB Approval 1

3.2 Blackstone Scheme Resolutions must not be

approved 2

3.3

Notification of FIRB approval 2

4 Sale and purchase of First Sale Securities 2

4.1 Agreement to sell and purchase First Sale Securities 2

4.2 Transfer and assignment free from Security Interests 2

4.3 Voting 2

4.4 Title, property and risk of First Sale Securities 2

5 Fi`rst Completion 3

5.1 Time and place of First Completion 3

5.2 Steps to occur at First Completion 3

5.3 Payment of First Purchase Price 3

5.4 Obligations 3

5.5 Post First Completion 3

6 Sale and purchase of Second Sale Securities 4

6.1

Agreement to sell and purchase Second Sale

Securities 4

6.2 Transfer and assignment free from Security Interests 4

6.3 Title, property and risk of Second Sale Securities 4

7 Second Completion 4

7.1

Time and place of Second Completion 4

Gilbert + Tobin

page |i

Disclaimer

Investa Office Fund published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 6 – September 12, 2018
PU
10:08aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Large-scale safety exercise at Burchardkai Saturday, 15 September 2018
PU
10:08aSAP : Partnering with the Social Enterprise World Forum to Help the Social Enterprise Sector Run Better and Improve People’s Lives
PU
10:08aKKR : Q3 2015 KKR & Co LP Earnings Call Transcript
PU
10:08aINMARSAT : Mining organisations are struggling to exploit mission critical data created by Industrial IoT applications
PU
10:08aSEVERSTAL' : Severstal, RUSNANO ad Widar Reovables to maufacture wid turbie towers i Russia
PU
10:08aRYANAIR : Rejects False Union Claims Of “Chaos”
PU
10:08aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
10:07aKDDI : MobiCom simplifies contracts in Mongolia with fingerprint authentication
AQ
10:06aMTN : History of Controversies, Violation of Nigeria's Laws
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
4COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV : COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE: Type A Meeting outcome ..
5NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA : Newron reports half-year 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.