Investa Office Fund : IOF Annual Report 2018

Annual Report

2018

IOF 2018 Annual Report

Contents

01____ Letter from the Chairman

02____ Portfolio Overview

03____ Letter from the Fund Manager

18____ Consolidated Financial Statements

23____ Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

51____Declarations

61____ Five Year Historical Information

61____ Substantial Holdings

62____ Corporate Governance

63____ Glossary

65____ Corporate Directory & Disclaimer

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Unitholder

The 2018 ﬁnancial year has been another strong year for Investa Ofﬁce Fund with an 18.4% Return on Equity1and the price of IOF's units increasing 19.1% compared to the ASX 200 A-REIT Index which increased by 7.5%.

At the property level, IOF recorded a Portfolio Return2of 15.9%, compared to the IPD Direct Property CBD Ofﬁce Index return of 14.8%. The Fund has beneﬁted from its exposure to strong ofﬁce market fundamentals in the East Coast Central Business Districts, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne. Leasing success across the portfolio and the development of Barrack Place at a time of historically low vacancy rates were also key drivers of IOF's returns.

Over the last two ﬁnancial years, the IOF portfolio has been actively managed to improve portfolio quality, enhance unitholder returns and position the assets for sustainable performance in the future. Recent examples of this include the releasing and refurbishment of 242 Exhibition Street, Melbourne, the near completion of the new prime grade ofﬁce asset, Barrack Place, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney, the proposed refurbishment and releasing of 388 George Street, Sydney and 347 Kent Street, Sydney, and the agreement to divest 836 Wellington Street, Perth at a 20% premium to book value.

Various proposals have been received with respect to the potential acquisition of all of the units in IOF. Details of these proposals and the Board's advices are fully set out in the Explanatory Memoranda sent to Unitholders.

I would like to thank the IOF management team and the employees of the Investa management platform for their efforts in achieving the outstanding performance of IOF over the course of the ﬁnancial year. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Directors for their commitment and dedication over the last 12 months.

Yours sincerely,

Richard Longes Chairman

1. Increase in Net Tangible Assets (NTA) plus distributions.

2. Movement in portfolio book value plus portfolio net income.

Portfolio Overview as at 30 June 20181

20

properties

97%

occupancy (by income)

4.9 years

weighted average lease expiry

389,383sqm

net lettable area across the portfolio (based on % ownership)

437

tenants

4.9 stars

NABERS Energy Rating (weighted average)

3.9 stars

NABERS Water Rating (weighted average)

1. Includes 836 Wellington Street, Perth which is subject to a conditional sale agreement, entered into post 30 June 2018.

Sydney, NSW 65%

Deutsche Bank Place,

126 Phillip Street, Sydney

347 Kent Street, Sydney

388 George Street, Sydney

Piccadilly Complex,

133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney

10-20 Bond Street, Sydney

Barrack Place,

151 Clarence Street, Sydney

6 O'Connell Street, Sydney

Campus MLC,

105-151 Miller Street, North Sydney

111 Paciﬁc Highway,North Sydney

99 Walker Street, North Sydney

Melbourne, VIC 15%

567 Collins Street, Melbourne

Telstra Global Headquarters, 242 Exhibition Street, Melbourne

Brisbane, QLD 14%

140 Creek Street, Brisbane

295 Ann Street, Brisbane

232 Adelaide Street, Brisbane

239 George Street, Brisbane

15 Adelaide Street, Brisbane

Perth, WA 4%

66 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Wellington Central,

836 Wellington Street, Perth

Canberra, ACT 2%

Times Square,

16-18 Mort Street, Canberra

Letter from the Fund Manager

Dear Unitholder

I am very pleased to report IOF's results for the FY18 ﬁnancial year. The Fund has beneﬁted from strong ofﬁce market fundamentals, particularly in Sydney, North Sydney and Melbourne. Major leasing transactions and IOF's development at Barrack Place were also key drivers of performance for the year.

The Fund delivered an 18.4% Return on Equity1for the ﬁnancial year, supported by an unlevered Portfolio Return2of 15.9% over the same period. The Sydney portfolio achieved a total return of 21.1% for the year.

Funds From Operations (FFO) per unit grew by 3.0% compared to the previous corresponding period (pcp), driven by like-for-like property FFO growth of 3.6% together with a 2.5% buy-back of units undertaken during the ﬁrst half of the ﬁnancial year. This was offset by the sale of two non-core assets in early 2017. Distributions remained stable, up 0.5% on the pcp.

Statutory Net Proﬁt was $521.6 million, 10.6% higher than the pcp, supported by $399.2 million of valuation uplifts resulting from revaluations undertaken in both December 2017 and May 2018. Valuation gains were the primary contributor to the Fund's uplift in Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit of 14.2% to $5.47.

Signiﬁcant Sydney and North Sydneyleasing

Over 60,000sqm of leasing was completed during FY18. Transactions of note included:

•a ﬁve year renewal to ANZ Wealth Australia Limited over 17,143 sqm at 347 Kent Street, Sydney from the expiry of their lease in January 2019. This lease represents 68% of the building's ofﬁce NLA;

•two leases at IOF's development at Barrack Place, 151 Clarence Street, Sydney comprising Pﬁzer Australia Pty Limited for 4,640sqm for eight years from 1 December 2018 and Mills Oakley Lawyers Pty Ltd for 5,673sqm for 11 years from 1 January 2019; and

•re-leasing Broadspectrum's 6,337 sqm at 111 Paciﬁc Highway, North Sydney to both Nokia (4,880sqm) and NBN (1,457sqm) with minimal downtime.

Leases expiring in FY19 reduced by 6.8% over the period from 25.0% to 18.2%, with over 80% of leases expiring over the next two years being situated in the stronger Sydney and North Sydney ofﬁce markets.

Three major Sydney projects

IOF's Sydney portfolio has three major projects that were progressed during the year. The development of Barrack Place, 151 Clarence Street, a new 22,000sqm A-grade ofﬁce tower which is on track to complete in late 2018 with total leasing commitments of 84% of net lettable area, and the refurbishment of 388 George Street and 347 Kent Street in Sydney, which will be delivered through to 2020.

Substantial valuation uplifts in the Sydney and North Sydney portfolios

A total valuation uplift of $399.2 million, or 10.5%, was achieved during the year, resulting predominantly from two independent valuation programs undertaken:

•At 31 December 2017, ﬁve properties were independently valued resulting in a valuation increase over book value of $80.8 million or 2.1% of total portfolio value.

•At 31 May 2018, all 20 properties were independently valued resulting in a valuation increase over book value of $316.1 million or 7.9% of total portfolio value. This independent valuation of the entire portfolio was in response to the Blackstone proposal to acquire all of the units in IOF.

The valuation gains were driven predominantly by the Sydney and North Sydney leasing and transaction markets, signiﬁcant leasing activity within the portfolio and the progression of the Barrack Place development at 151 Clarence Street, Sydney. The portfolio's weighted average capitalisation rate reduced 26 basis points over the year to 5.48%.

Prudent capital management

IOF's debt structure continued to be prudently managed with a weighted average cost of debt of 4.0% and average hedged debt of 78%. As a 30 June 2018 look-through gearing was 23% and the weighted average debt expiry was 4.4 years. Post the announcement in August 2017 of the potential on-market buy-back of IOF's units, IOF purchased 2.5% of units at an average price of $4.48 per unit during the period.

Sale of 836 Wellington Street, Perth

Post balance date, IOF entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of 836 Wellington Street in Perth at a 20% premium to 31 December 2017 book value. This follows the lease extension to the Federal Government to 2027 and takes advantage of strong demand for long leased assets with high quality covenants.

8%3reduction in carbon emissions

IOF achieved a top 2% position amongst Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) respondents. The Fund made progress towards its target of Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040, withan 8%3reduction in carbon emissions to March 2018 compared to the pcp.

Financial year 2019 Outlook

FFO guidance for FY19 is 29.2cpu, down 4.6% on FY18. Fixed rental increases and positive leasing fundamentals in Sydney are anticipated to be offset by the expected sale of 836 Wellington Street and vacancy at 388 George Street and 347 Kent Street while the refurbishment of these two properties is undertaken.

On behalf of the IOF team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support.

Yours sincerely,

Penny Ransom IOF Fund Manager

