Investa Office Fund : Judicial Advice in relation to adjournment of Meeting

ASX Announcement

14.09.18

Investa Office Fund (ASX:IOF)

Judicial Advice in relation to adjournment of Meeting

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) as responsible entity of the Investa Office Fund (IOF) refers to the unitholder meeting scheduled to occur on Monday 17 September 2018 (Meeting) in relation to the proposed acquisition of IOF by entities affiliated with The Blackstone Group L.P. (theBlackstone Proposal).

As foreshadowed, ILFML announces that it has now received judicial advice from the Supreme Court of New South Wales confirming that the Chairman of ILFML would be justified in adjourning the Meeting to a time and date to be determined.

In light of the ILFML Board's decision (announced earlier today) to engage with Oxford Properties Group in relation to its indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal to acquire IOF for $5.60 per unit, the Chairman of ILFML has determined to adjourn the Meeting to a time and date to be determined.

ILFML recommends that unitholders take no action at this point, and will provide an update in due course.

The ILFML Directors continue to unanimously recommend the Blackstone Proposal in the absence of a superior proposal (as defined in the scheme implementation agreement with Blackstone).

End

For further information please contact:

Penny Ransom Simon Ranson Fund Manager Vice Chairman Investa Office Fund J.P. Morgan Australia Limited T +61 2 8226 9405 T +61 2 9003 8486

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Brookes

Peter Brookes

Citadel-MAGNUS M +61 407 911 389

About Investa Office Fund

Investa Office Fund (ASX code: IOF) is an externally managed Australian listed real estate investment trust, included in the S&P/ASX 100 index. IOF is governed by the Independent Board of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity, and managed by Investa-one ofAustralia'slargest and most highly regarded office managers. IOF has total assets under management of over $4.3 billion, with 20 investment grade office buildings in core CBD markets across Australia. The Fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies and blue chip organisations.IOF'sstrategy is to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns investing in high quality Australian office buildings, leveragingInvesta'sfully integrated specialist property sector capabilities to outperform.

