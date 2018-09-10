Investa Office Fund : Release of Third Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum

ASX Announcement

10.09.18

Investa Office Fund (ASX:IOF)

Release of Third Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum

Provision of Judicial Advice

Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML), as responsible entity of the Investa Office Fund (IOF) refers to its announcement earlier today in relation to the proposed acquisition of IOF by entities affiliated with The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) by way of trust scheme (Scheme).

Following the provision of judicial advice by the New South Wales Supreme Court earlier today, ILFML announces the release of the Third Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum (Third Supplementary EM).

As announced earlier today, under the revised terms of the Scheme, unitholders will be entitled to receive an increase in the cash consideration from $5.3485 (Base Price) to $5.52 per IOF unit (Increased Price), if the Scheme is approved by unitholders on or before 17 September 2018 and implemented. If the Scheme is approved by unitholders after this date, then the cash consideration payable under the Scheme will revert to the Base Price (unless Blackstone has waived the requirement for unitholders to vote on the Scheme on or before 17 September 2018).

The Third Supplementary EM and an accompanying proxy form will be mailed to IOF unitholders on or around 10 September 2018. IOF unitholders who have previously nominated an electronic means of notification will receive or be able to access the materials electronically.

New Date for Scheme Meeting

As noted in the Third Supplementary EM, the unitholder meeting to consider the Scheme (Meeting) will be resumed at2pm on Monday, 17 September 2018 at the Hilton Hotel, Level 4, Room 5, 488 George Street, Sydney.

Vote in favour of the Scheme

The Directors of ILFML continue to unanimously recommend that IOF unitholders vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal, noting that, as at the date of this announcement, the Increased Price would apply to the Scheme.

The Independent Expert has stated that the revised Scheme is now fair and reasonable, and continues to be in the best interests of unitholders in the absence of a superior proposal. In arriving at this opinion, the Independent Expert has stated that as the Meeting is to be held on 17 September 2018, its analysis has been focused on the Increased Price in determining whether the Proposal is in the best interests of IOF unitholders.

Updated Proxy Form

All IOF unitholders are encouraged to vote by completing and lodging the proxy form that will accompany the Third Supplementary EM or alternatively by attending the Scheme Meeting.

Due to the short period between release of this document and thenew deadline for receipt of proxy forms (being 2pm on Saturday, 15 September 2018), unitholders are strongly encouraged to lodge their proxy votes electronically in accordance with the instructions on their proxy form. If you have already submitted a proxy form, and you want to change the way in which you have voted, you may do that by lodging an updated proxy form. As mentioned, you are encouraged to lodge your updated proxy form electronically in accordance with the directions on the form.

Further Information

For further information in relation to the Scheme, IOF unitholders can contact the IOF Unitholder Information Line on +61 1300 851 394, between 8:30am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday (Sydney time), or consult their legal, investment or other professional adviser.

About Investa Office Fund

Investa Office Fund (ASX code: IOF) is an externally managed Australian listed real estate investment trust, included in the S&P/ASX 100 index. IOF is governed by the Independent Board of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity, and managed by Investa - one of Australia's largest and most highly regarded office managers. IOF has total assets under management of over $4.3 billion, with 20 investment grade office buildings in core CBD markets across Australia. The Fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies and blue chip organisations. IOF's strategy is to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns investing in high quality Australian office buildings, leveraging Investa's fully integrated specialist property sector capabilities to outperform.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with US$450 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available atwww.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Third Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum

Investa Ofﬁce Fund (ASX: IOF)

In relation to the proposed acquisition by Quartz BidCo Pty Ltd (ACN 626 431 927) and Quartz Sub TC Pty Limited (ACN 626 431 963) in its capacity as trustee of theQuartz Bid Trust of all of the issued securities of Investa Ofﬁce Fund comprising Armstrong Jones Ofﬁce Fund (ARSN 090 242 229) and Prime Credit Property Trust (ARSN 089 849 196)

Vote in favour

The Directors of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited,the responsible entity of Investa Ofﬁce Fund, continue to

UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND

that IOF Unitholders vote in favour of the ProposalResolutions, in the absence of a Superior Proposal.

Details of Meeting

Time: 2.00pm (Sydney time) Date: 17 September 2018

Place: Hilton Hotel, Level 4, Room 5,

488 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention. You should read this document, the Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum dated 28 August 2018, the Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum dated 16 August 2018 and the Explanatory Memorandum dated 24 July 2018 in their entirety before deciding how to vote.

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should consult your legal, investment or other professional adviser.

INVESTA OFFICE FUND

Important Notices and Disclaimer

What is this document

This Third Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum supplements the Explanatory Memorandum dated 24 July 2018, the Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum dated 16 August 2018 and the Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum dated 28 August 2018 which contain information about the Proposal, which, if approved and implemented, will result in the Acquirer acquiring all of the IOF Units.

This document must be read together with the Explanatory Memorandum, Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum and Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum. If there are any inconsistencies between this document and the Explanatory Memorandum, Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum or Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum, this document will prevail.

This document, together with the Explanatory Memorandum, Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum and Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum, comprise an explanatory statement and notices of meeting for IOF Unitholders in relation to the Proposal.

The Proposal is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including IOF Unitholders approvingthe Proposal Resolutions (see Section 8.3 of theExplanatory Memorandum).

General

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. You should read this document in full before making any decision as to how to vote at the Meeting.

If you have sold all of your IOF Units, please ignore this document.

If you are in doubt as to what you should do, you should consult your legal, investment or other professional adviser.

Purpose of this document

This document, together with the Explanatory Memorandum, Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum and Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum, has been prepared for IOF Unitholders in connection with the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 September 2018 in relation to the Proposal under which the Acquirer proposes to acquire all of the IOF Units on issue. This document does not constitute or contain an offer to IOF Unitholders, or a solicitation of an offer from IOF Unitholders, in any jurisdiction.

A copy of this document has been provided to ASICand ASX. None of ASIC or ASX, or their ofﬁcers take anyresponsibility for the contents of this document.

Court involvement

The Court provided the First Judicial Advice on 24 July 2018, judicial advice in relation to the Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum on 16 August 2018, judicial advice in relation to the Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum on 28 August 2018, and judicial advice in relation to this document on 10 September 2018. The Court's provision of judicial advice is not and should not be treated as an endorsement by the Court of, or any other expression of opinion by the Court on, the Proposal. In particular, the Court's provision of the judicial advice does not mean that the Court:

• has formed any view as to the merits of the Proposal or as to how IOF Unitholders should vote (on these matters IOF Unitholders must reach their own decision); or

• has prepared, or is responsible for, the content of this document.

Notice of Second Judicial Advice hearing

On the Second Judicial Advice Date, the Court will consider whether to give the Second Judicial Advice following the vote at the Meeting.

Any IOF Unitholder may appear at the Second Judicial Advice hearing, expected to be held on 18 September 2018 at the Supreme Court of New South Wales, 184 Phillip Street, Sydney.

Any IOF Unitholder who wishes to oppose the Second Judicial Advice at the Second Judicial Advice hearingmay do so by ﬁling with the Court and serving on IOF anotice of appearance in the prescribed form togetherwith any afﬁdavit that the IOF Unitholder proposes torely on.

Responsible entity

ILFML is the responsible entity of the AJO Fund and the PCP Trust. The AJO Fund and the PCP Trust are managedinvestment schemes registered under Chapter 5C of theCorporations Act.

Unless the context otherwise requires in this document, a reference to ILFML is a reference to it in its capacity as responsible entity of the AJO Fund and the PCP Trust.

Glossary

Capitalised terms used in this document aredeﬁned in the Glossary in Section 5, and in Section9 of the Explanatory Memorandum, Section 6 of the Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum andSection 5 of the Second Supplementary ExplanatoryMemorandum.

Section 5.2 also sets out certain rules of interpretationwhich apply to this document.

THIRD SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

1

No investment advice

This document contains general ﬁnancial product adviceonly and has been prepared without taking accountof the investment objectives, ﬁnancial situation, taxposition or particular needs of any IOF Unitholder or any other person. The information and recommendations contained in this document do not constitute, andshould not be taken as, ﬁnancial product advice.

Before acting on any of the matters described in this document, you should have regard to your investmentobjectives, ﬁnancial situation, tax position or particularneeds and obtain your own advice by contacting your legal, investment or other professional adviser.

Your investment in IOF is subject to investment and other risks, including possible loss of income and principal invested. ILFML gives no guarantee or assurance as to the performance of IOF, the IOF Units or the repayment of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Forward looking statements

Some of the statements appearing in this document may be in the nature of forward looking statements. Forward looking statements or statements of intent in relation to future events in this document should not be taken to be a forecast or prediction that those events will occur.

Forward looking statements generally may be identiﬁedby the use of forward looking words such as 'believe', 'aim', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intending', 'foreseeing', 'likely', 'should', 'planned', 'may', 'estimate', 'potential', or other similar words.

Similarly, statements that describe the objectives, plans, goals or expectations of IOF are or may be forward looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risksspeciﬁc to the circumstances in which IOF operates,as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in theﬁnancial markets. Actual events or results may differmaterially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement and deviations are both normal and to be expected.

Neither ILFML nor IOF, their ofﬁcers, agents or advisers,or any person named in this document or involved in the preparation of this document makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to theaccuracy or likelihood of fulﬁlment of any forwardlooking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those statements.

This document also contains forward looking statements based on the current expectations of ILFML about future events. The prospective information is, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in such prospective information.

Factors which may affect future ﬁnancial performanceinclude the assumptions underlying any forecast orforward looking statement ﬁnancial information notproving correct and other matters not currently known to, or considered by, ILFML. IOF Unitholders should notethat the historical ﬁnancial performance of IOF is no assurance or indicator of future ﬁnancial performanceof IOF (whether or not the Proposal proceeds). ILFML does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of IOF nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital or any particular tax treatment in respect of any investment in IOF.

The forward looking statements in this document reﬂectfacts, circumstances and views held only at the date of this document. Subject to any continuing obligationsunder the ASX Listing Rules or the Corporations Act, ILFML and its ofﬁcers, employees, agents and advisersdisclaim any obligation or undertaking to distribute after the date of this document any updates or revisions toany forward-looking statements to reﬂect any changein expectations in relation to them or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Responsibility statement

Except as outlined below, the information contained in this document has been prepared by ILFML and is its responsibility alone. Except as outlined below, neither the Acquirer nor any of its Controlled Entities,directors, ofﬁcers, employees or advisers assumesany responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

The Acquirer has prepared and provided the Acquirer Group Information and is responsible for that information. Neither ILFML nor IOF, nor any of theirrespective Controlled Entities, directors, ofﬁcers, agentsor advisers assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the Acquirer Group Information.

The ICPF Group is responsible for the ICPF Group Information. Neither ILFML nor IOF, nor any of theirrespective Controlled Entities, directors, ofﬁcers, agentsor advisers assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the ICPF Group Information.

KPMG Corporate Finance has prepared the SecondSupplementary Independent Expert's Report (as set outin Schedule 1 to this document) and takes responsibility for that report.

No consenting party has withdrawn their consent to be named before the date of this document.