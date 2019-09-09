Investar : Bank Expands Greater New Orleans Footprint

New Full Service Branch on St. Charles Ave. Under Renovations

New Orleans, La. - Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar') is excited to announce the renovation of a new branch site at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon in New Orleans. Due to the visibility and traffic count in this area of town, we think it's one of the most premier sites in the City of New Orleans. This location will further enhance our footprint and allow additional access to our bank products and services for our customers. Investar currently has four locations in the Greater New Orleans market (Elmwood, Metairie, Mandeville and Hammond). The renovations to the branch should be complete by the spring of 2020 and opening is subject to regulatory approval.



'With the visibility of this location we are excited about better serving the community and providing our existing customers and potential customers with another convenient location in the City,' said Stephen Wessel, Eastern Region President, Investar. 'I am proud of our Louisiana headquartered community bank and look forward to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. We remain focused on continuing to expand Investar's brand and footprint throughout the Greater New Orleans market,' continued Wessel.

The Bank's top leaders have many roots and connections to the New Orleans market. Stephen Wessel, Eastern Region President, has been with Investar since September of 2012, is a native of New Orleans and resides with his family in Metairie. Wessel has spent his entire 30 year career in the New Orleans banking industry. Investar's founder and CEO John D'Angelo was raised in New Orleans and many of his family members and friends still work and reside in the area.

Investar currently has 24 locations across South Louisiana and Texas with plans to add more by the close of 2019. The Bank has been focused on growing its footprint across the Gulf South to provide the highest level of service to more customers. Investar offers extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses. For more information, contact us at 504.609.2100 or visit us online at www.InvestarBank.com.

InvestarHolding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association, had total assets of approximately $2 billion as of June 30, 2019. Investar Bank, National Association is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. The Bank serves several markets across South Louisiana with 24 branches: the Baton Rouge area (Baton Rouge, Central, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Gonzales, Prairieville, Jackson, Slaughter, St. Francisville, Zachary), Hammond, the Acadiana area (Lafayette, Ville Platte, Mamou, Pine Prairie) and the New Orleans area (Metairie, Elmwood, Mandeville) and three branches in Texas (Houston, Texas City, Dickinson). Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.

Contact:

Lisa O'Deay

225.227.2330

lisa.odeay@investarbank.com