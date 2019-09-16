Investar : Bank Purchases Prime Location in Baton Rouge

New Full Service Branch on Jefferson Hwy. Near Bocage

Baton Rouge, La. - Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar') is excited to announce the purchase of the lot and buildings located at 7587 & 7597 Jefferson Hwy. near Bocage in Baton Rouge. Due to the visibility and traffic count in this area of town, we think it's one of the most premier sites in the City of Baton Rouge. This location will further enhance our footprint and allow additional access to our bank products and services for our customers. Investar currently has 13 locations in the Greater Baton Rouge market, which is currently our largest market served. The new branch will be built within the next two years and opened after regulatory approval.

'With the visibility of this location it is our intention to build a modern, state-of-the-art facility on this property,' said Holly Hidalgo-DeKeyzer, Central Region President, Investar. 'I am personally grateful to have the opportunity to offer our suite of products and services to an extended group of customers and potential customers. We remain focused on continuing to expand Investar's brand and footprint throughout the Greater Baton Rouge region,' continued DeKeyzer.

Investar currently has 24 locations across South Louisiana and Texas with plans to add more by the close of 2019. The Bank has been focused on growing its footprint across the Gulf South to provide the highest level of service to more clients. Investar offers extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses. For more information, contact us at 225.757.7117 or visit us online at www.InvestarBank.com.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, National Association, had total assets of approximately $2 billion as of June 30, 2019. Investar Bank, National Association is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. The Bank serves several markets across South Louisiana with 24 branches: the Baton Rouge area (Baton Rouge, Central, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Gonzales, Prairieville, Jackson, Slaughter, St. Francisville, Zachary), Hammond, the Acadiana area (Lafayette, Ville Platte, Mamou, Pine Prairie) and the New Orleans area (Metairie, Elmwood, Mandeville) and three branches in Texas (Houston, Texas City, Dickinson). Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.

