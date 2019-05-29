Investar : CIO Appointed to Non-Profit Board of Directors

Baton Rouge, La. - Investar Bank's Marcel Guidry, Chief Information Officer (CIO), has been appointed to the Front Yard Bikes (FYB) Board of Directors effective April 25, 2019. Guidry will provide leadership guidance with organizational processes and developing a strategic plan for the non-profit organization. He joins representatives from various industries and government entities around the Capital Area.

'I am excited to join the FYB Board so I may give back to my community,' said Marcel Guidry, Chief Information Officer, Investar Bank. 'I look forward to pairing my industry expertise with my passion to make a difference,' continued Guidry.

Guidry has been with Investar Bank for four (4) years and has more than 28 years' experience in the information technology sector. He will be able to lend his expertise to help strategically guide Front Yard Bikes. Investar Bank's corporate office is located in Baton Rouge at 10500 Coursey Boulevard. The Bank has 24 locations across South Louisiana and Texas.

Marcel Guidry, Chief Information Officer, Investar Bank

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, had total assets of approximately $2 billion as of March 31, 2019. Investar Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. The Bank serves several markets across South Louisiana with 24 branches: the Baton Rouge area (Baton Rouge, Central, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Gonzales, Prairieville, Jackson, Slaughter, St. Francisville, Zachary), Hammond, the Acadiana area (Lafayette, Ville Platte, Mamou, Pine Prairie) and the New Orleans area (Metairie, Elmwood, Mandeville) and three branches in Texas (Houston, Texas City, Dickinson). Investar Bank NMLS ID# 481188. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.

Front Yard Bikes is a community bike shop that focuses on teaching participants of all ages how to fix and maintain bikes. We teach and develop skills in mathematics, physics and mechanics, while promoting inclusivity, mentorship, recreation and academic achievement. We offer youth in the community a safe, free after-school program. They are taught responsibility and become peer leaders as they are faced with ethical and moral questions in their day-to-day lives. The heart of our program is motivated by compassion for kids from low-income families that are willing to work for what they get. We hope to impact the youth of Baton Rouge, one bike at a time, one heart at a time, because the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. https://www.frontyardbikes.com/