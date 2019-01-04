Investar : Robert Lott Appointed to One Acadiana Board of Directors

Baton Rouge, La. - Investar Bank's Robert Lott, Acadiana Market President, has been appointed to the One Acadiana (1A) Board of Directors effective January 1, 2019. Lott will serve a three (3) year term providing leadership on local matters. Lott joins representatives covering major industries in the region, ranging from small businesses to the region's largest employers.

'I am honored to begin serving alongside some of the most dynamic leaders across One Acadiana's nine parish region as a new member of the 1A Board of Directors,' said Robert Lott, Acadiana Market President, Investar Bank.

Lott has been with Investar Bank for five (5) years and has more than 35 years' experience in the banking industry. He will be able to lend his expertise to help strategically guide 1A. Investar Bank is located in the heart of Lafayette at 4004 Ambassador Caffery. The Bank also has three locations in Evangeline Parish and has funded the start of the Evangeline Foundation. To read more, visit https://investors.investarbank.com/news-releases/news-release-details/investar-bank-helps-establish-evangeline-parish-foundation.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, had total assets of approximately $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2018. Investar Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. The Bank serves several markets across South Louisiana with 21 branches: the Baton Rouge area (Baton Rouge, Central, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Gonzales, Prairieville, Jackson, Slaughter, St. Francisville, Zachary), Hammond, the Acadiana area (Lafayette, Ville Platte, Mamou, Pine Prairie) and the New Orleans area (Metairie, Elmwood, Mandeville). Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com. One Acadiana is the leading economic development organization for the nine-parish Acadiana region located in south Louisiana. With more than 950 investors, members, and partners, One Acadiana serves as the voice of the regional business community. The organization is located in the city of Lafayette and serves a region of roughly 700,000 people with a vibrant culture and unique entrepreneurial spirit. Learn more at www.OneAcadiana.org.