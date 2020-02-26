Log in
Investcorp : Absolute Return Investments and HC Technologies Partner to Launch HC Capital Advisors

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, and HC Technologies, LLC ("HC Tech"), a global technology-driven quantitative and algorithmic trading firm, today jointly announced that they are partnering together to launch HC Capital Advisors. Founded in 2007, HC Tech is well-known for investing in industry-leading technology and trading, ranking #1 in trading FX in North America for the last two years, according to Euromoney Magazine. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Investcorp)

HC Capital Advisors is a multi-manager platform that allows its portfolio managers to leverage HC Tech's established proprietary technology, enhanced trading solutions and extensive network of data resources coupled with Investcorp's strong distribution capabilities and its Absolute Return Investments team's experience growing successful hedge fund businesses. Together, Investcorp's Absolute Return Investments business and HC Tech will support new quantitative hedge fund strategies run by professionals on the HC Capital Advisors platform to invest across a wide range of asset classes.

"HC Tech is a leader in data-driven strategies with innovative technology and highly talented people," said Lionel Erdely, Head and Chief Investment Officer of Absolute Return Investments for Investcorp. "We are excited to collaborate with HC Tech as part of our Hedge Fund Partnerships platform and look forward to providing clients with access to differentiated and uncorrelated macro systematic strategies that combine hard-to-access segments of the FX markets with global futures."

"We are pleased to partner with Investcorp as we develop the HC Capital Advisors Platform," said Joe Niciforo, Managing Partner and CEO of HC Tech. "This partnership allows us to capitalize on our trading strategies and achieve our next phase of growth by leveraging Investcorp's global resources. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on the key differentiators that have enabled our success by attracting top talent and bringing a nimble, diverse, strategic approach to trading."

Investcorp Absolute Return Investments' Hedge Funds Partnership platform was launched in December 2004 to provide investors access to select investment talent with the backing of an institutional platform. Through this program, Investcorp works with select partners to provide initial investment capital and distribution capabilities to managers with proven track records and differentiated strategies. To date, Investcorp has provided capital to over 20 managers across a broad range of strategies.

About HC Technologies
HC Technologies, LLC ("HC Tech") is a premier algorithmic and discretionary trading firm with approximately 80 employees and offices in Chicago, London, New York and San Francisco. With a specialty in the Foreign Exchange and Futures markets, HC Tech unites talented individuals with innovative technology and robust risk management to identify trading opportunities within the global marketplace. Founded by Joe Niciforo, HC Tech leverages its proprietary technology platform to create a scalable business in the proprietary trading and hedge fund industries.

About Investcorp
Investcorp is a leading global manager of alternative investments. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating value through a disciplined investment approach in six lines of business: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management and strategic capital.

As at December 31, 2019, Investcorp Group had $31.1 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 195 Private Equity deals in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 765 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $61 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 450 people across its offices in New York, London, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Mumbai and Singapore. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please visit:

www.investcorp.com  
www.twitter.com/Investcorp
www.instagram.com/investcorp
www.linkedin.com/company/Investcorp

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

HC Technologies                            

Matthew Gross

hctech@gasthalter.com

1 212-703-1245

1 212-257-4170

mgross@investcorp.com




Prosek Partners


Katherine Segura


1 646-818-9266


ksegura@prosek.com


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-absolute-return-investments-and-hc-technologies-partner-to-launch-hc-capital-advisors-301011336.html

SOURCE Investcorp


© PRNewswire 2020
