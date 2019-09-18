Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investcorp Bank BSC : Adds Frances Townsend to International Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:57am EDT

Sep 18, 2019

Bahrain, September 18, 2019 - Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced the appointment of Frances Fragos Townsend, Executive Vice President for Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs at MacAndrews and Forbes Incorporated ('MacAndrews & Forbes') to the firm's International Advisory Board, as of August 1, 2019.

Ms. Townsend brings more than 25 years of international policy, legal and business strategy experience. She has served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs at MacAndrews & Forbes, a diversified global investment firm, since January 2013, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs from October 2010 to December 2012. In her role, Ms. Townsend supports MacAndrews & Forbes' portfolio companies' growth, advising them on business development, legal and compliance issues across the globe.

Previously, Ms. Townsend was a corporate partner at international law firm Baker Botts L.L.P. Earlier in her career, she served in the administrations of former presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. This experience included serving as Assistant to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and chairing the Homeland Security Council. She was the first Assistant Commandant for Intelligence for the U.S. Coast Guard and spent 13 years at the U.S. Department of Justice in various senior positions.

'Frances brings a wealth of knowledge and experience through her work in the U.S. market, which has been and continues to be a core growth region for us,' said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp. 'As a forward looking firm, we continue to search for the best and most strategic counsel from a diverse range of relevant practice areas and look forward to welcoming Frances to our board.'

Ms. Townsend received numerous accolades for her public service accomplishments and continues to remain involved in international policy as a member of the Boards of the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations, as well as a senior national security analyst at CBS. In addition to Ms. Townsend's professional background, she also plays an active role in the oversight of companies across the private and public sectors. She serves as a director on the board of four public companies including: Freeport McMoRan, Western Union, Scientific Games and SciPlay.

'Investcorp has built an impressive global firm through its expansion to new geographies and investment strategies,' said Townsend. 'I look forward to collaborating with its other board members and management team to continue working towards its ambitious growth plans in the years to come.'

Investcorp's International Advisory Board is chaired by Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp. It meets annually and provides advice and guidance to the Firm. It consists of Dr. Wolfgang Schüssel, President of the Foreign Policy and United Nations Association of Austria, and former Federal Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs of Austria; Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, former German Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman, Munich Security Conference and Global Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Allianz; Ana Palacio, former Foreign Minister of Spain and Senior Vice President of International Affairs and Marketing, AREVA; Deepak Parekh, Chairman of India's premier housing finance company HDFC Ltd; Dr Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz SE and former CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO; Dr Ann-Kristin Achleitner, a business economist and Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance Studies at the Technical University of Munich (TUM); Sir Michael Fallon, previously a member of the British parliament serving as Secretary of State for Defense from 2014 - 2017; and Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang, Independent Non-Executive Director of FWD Group and former Chairman of MTR Corporation.

Disclaimer

Investcorp Bank BSC published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 06:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aWESTMINSTER : Update New Tema Container Port Project Ghana
PU
03:27aPEOPLE UNITED FINANCIAL : Form-4
PU
03:27aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips and Amref strengthen commitment to enable Universal Health Coverage in Africa
PU
03:26aAIA : Indonesian Unit to Invest in Ride-Hailing Company Gojek
DJ
03:22aMSG : 4
PU
03:22aCONVATEC : Acquisition of Southlake Medical Supplies 18 September 2019
PU
03:22aONCIMMUNE : to Present at 2019 China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference in Suzhou, China
PU
03:22aINGENICO : Appointment of Stéphanie Fougou as Group General Counsel at Ingenico
PU
03:22aNISSAN PLANS SALE OF TRADING UNIT IN $1 BILLION DEAL : Bloomberg
RE
03:21aSaudi envoy says Iran was behind attacks on oil facilities
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
4From oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities
5DAIMLER AG : European passenger car registrations slump 8.6% in August - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group