Investcorp Bank BSC : Outlines Growth Opportunities For Industrial Internet of Things

Oct 31, 2019

Bahrain, October 31, 2019 - Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today outlined key economic benefits and growth opportunities that are anticipated to drive the global Industrial Internet of Things ('IIoT') into a multi-trillion dollar market in a newly released white paper, 'Emerging use of Industrial Internet of Things.'

The Internet of Things ('IoT') is a large and growing market and its total economic impact is expected to range between $4 to $11 trillion by 2025.[1] The enterprise / industrial sector is projected to capture slightly more than half (50-60 percent) of global IoT spending by 2020.[2]

In its latest Insights series, Investcorp explores the rise of the next industrial revolution - Industry 4.0 - with increased usage of emerging technologies that enable smart production processes by connecting physical objects, systems, platforms and applications. This network of connected devices shares real-time intelligence and information, leveraging data analytics to optimize performance and enhance value across every step of the supply and manufacturing chains.

Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp's Technology Private Equity business, said, 'Despite significant technology advancements in recent years, we continue to be in the early stages of a digital transformation that will impact all sectors across the world, especially the industrial and enterprise space. We are encouraged by the attractive investment opportunities emerging IoT technologies offer with large, growing and underserved end-markets. Manufacturers are facing strong competitive pressures to drive greater efficiencies and are increasingly adopting IoT solutions to optimize performance. We have identified Industry 4.0 as a key investment theme given the significant projected growth of the IIoT to provide these mission-critical products.'

The white paper concludes that Business-to-Business (B2B) IoT applications are likely to create greater value than consumer facing solutions through optimizing manufacturing processes and factory operations, including predictive maintenance, inventory tracking, quality control as well as health and safety. Recognizing the potential for businesses underpinned by the generation, aggregation and analysis of big data, Investcorp has identified Inspection Technology, Predictive Maintenance Technology, and Real-Time Location Solutions ('RTLS') Technology as target subsectors within its Industry 4.0 investment theme.

Investcorp has been investing in tech-enabled businesses for 20 years and focuses on identifying companies that it considers to have established business models and are supported by long-term secular growth trends such as IIoT. The Firm is one of the leading European investors in lower mid-market technology companies with a specific focus on B2B, mission-critical software companies across the Data / Analytics, Cyber Security, Fintech / Payments and Internet / Mobility sectors.

Investcorp Technology Partners' most recent investments include:

Contentserv, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) software;

Ubisense, a leading enterprise software and sensor platform;

softgarden, a Human Resources software provider;

Calligo, a cloud solutions provider;

Ageras, an online marketplace matching SMEs with professional service providers; and

Impero, a provider of online student safety and classroom and network management software.

[1] McKinsey Global Institute - The internet of things: Mapping the value beyond the hype

[2] Deloitte - The Internet of Things