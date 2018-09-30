Log in
Investcorp Bank BSC : Yusef Al Yusef to Head Abu Dhabi Office for Investcorp

09/30/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Sep 30, 2018

Bahrain, 30 September 2018 - Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced today that subject to receiving all regulatory approvals, Yusef Al Yusef will serve as the Chief Representative Officer of its Abu Dhabi office, in conjunction with his current role at Investcorp.

Yusef joined Investcorp in 2005 and has held various leadership roles within the Placement and Relationship Management team, building upon the Firm's success. In his new role, Yusef will oversee and promote Investcorp's presence in the UAE.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: 'Goal-oriented, talented individuals, like Yusef, are key to Investcorp's growth strategy. As an experienced market leader, he has built solid and long-term relationships with clients, consistently contributed to the Firm's organic growth and managed a team of highly qualified relationship managers. He has proven himself to be a very capable, driven and dedicated ambassador and will reinforce our presence in Abu Dhabi.'

Yusef Al Yusef said: 'My journey with Investcorp began 13 years ago, where I joined as a Relationship Manager. Over the years, and through working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry on various exciting deals and business, I saw myself grow as an individual in a company that highly values talent. I am eager to assume my new role as the head of Investcorp's Abu Dhabi office, and I look forward to maintaining our growth momentum and driving the business forward.'

The last few months have seen an exceptionally active period for the Firm, led by a number of successful investments including the recent strategic stake in a Swiss private bank Banque Pâris Bertrand. Investcorp also announced its first private equity investment in China, where it partnered with Everbright, to invest up to $150 million in their New Economy Fund. The Firm made its second investment in Germany, through the acquisition of a modern office campus situated prominently in the commercial area of Eschborn, Germany, part of the Frankfurt Rhein-Main urban area.

Disclaimer

Investcorp Bank BSC published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 06:21:04 UTC
