Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:04pm CEST

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) - Investec cheered investors on Friday with plans to spin off its asset management unit in a surprise restructuring ahead of the departure after four decades of the South African firm's founder and chief executive.

The plan to float the asset management business on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing in Johannesburg follows similar moves by Prudential, Old Mutual and Deutsche Bank as fees fall and costs rise.

Analysts had not expected any major changes a the Anglo-South African financial group, despite the upcoming departure of CEO Stephen Koseff and two other founding members.

Shares in Investec were up 10 percent at 0914 GMT on news of the strategy shift, which Hendrik du Toit, who heads the asset management business and will become its CEO after the demerger, said was needed for the unit to compete.

"If you want to play in the super league, independence wins," he told reporters on a call, adding Investec's management were confident the rest of the business could thrive alone.

Independence would give the asset management business, which contributed 24 percent of Investec's pre-tax operating profit in 2017, greater flexibility to grow, UBS analyst Michael Werner said.

"In theory, there's less bureaucracy to go through... you know 100 percent of that capital is allocated to you. It makes it a little easier, in terms of more rapidly deploying that capital or at least more rapidly making those decisions."

Investec Asset Management has 109 billion pounds in client assets under custody, with offices in London, Cape Town, New York and Hong Kong.

EASY SPLIT

While Investec gave no details on potential valuation, rival listed asset managers in Europe are priced from around 1 percent of assets under management to around 6.5 percent, depending on the asset mix and client type, which influences the fees earned.

Given Investec's focus on active equity, bond and multi-asset funds, with some higher-margin alternatives, and a mixed retail and institutional client base, a 2 percent to 4 percent of total assets value would translate to $2.8 to $5.6 billion.

Du Toit said that as the business is independently run already there were few difficulties in spinning it out, and there would be talks about whether it would keep the brand.

Alongside Fani Titi, who is Investec chairman, du Toit will serve as joint CEO from Oct. 1 until the completion of the demerger, which is expected in 12 months.

Titi will then run what is left of the group, mainly specialist banking and wealth management, while maintaining a residual stake in the asset management business.

They will replace Koseff, who was instrumental in transforming Investec from a small leasing outfit in Johannesburg into a global investment bank and asset manager with a presence in South Africa, Australia and Britain.

Investec also said that it expected revenue in the six months to the end of September to be moderately ahead of the prior period, despite a technical recession in South Africa and uncertainty in Britain around Brexit.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir/Alexander Smith)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Emma Rumney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.72% 9.787 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
INVESTEC 8.15% 522.6 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
INVESTEC LTD -0.90% 94.07 End-of-day quote.6.43%
PRUDENTIAL 0.65% 1705.5 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pLIBERTY GOLD : Announces Increase in Financing to C$10 Million
AQ
12:31pCUSTOMERS BANK : Deepens Roots with Philadelphia Businesses, Expands Commercial and Industrial Lending Office to Logan Square
AQ
12:31pNGK SPARK PLUG : Boston-based Nanoramic Laboratories Closes $5 Million Investment
AQ
12:31pTITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP : Recognized on 2018 Growth 500 with Five-year Revenue Growth of 296%
AQ
12:31pDPW : Terminates the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement
AQ
12:31pCENTERRA GOLD : Provides Mount Milligan Water Permitting Update
AQ
12:31pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : Bahraini lender eyes piece of Kenyas Islamic banking
AQ
12:31pEMBLEM : and Natura Naturals announce termination of letter of intent
AQ
12:31pARES MANAGEMENT LP : Real Estate Group Announces Sale of Stake in Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center
BU
12:31pGENESEE & WYOMING : Reports Traffic for August 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5BONE THERAPEUTICS : BONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.