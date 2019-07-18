Log in
Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – BKS, BID

0
07/18/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies:

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS)
The investigation concerns whether Barnes & Noble and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Barnes & Noble to funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. If you are a Barnes & Noble shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/barnes-noble-inc-merger-elliott-advisors-stock.

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID)
The investigation concerns whether Sotheby’s and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Sotheby’s to BidFair USA for $57.00 per share. If you are a Sotheby’s shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sothebys-bid-merger-stock-bidfair/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
