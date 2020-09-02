Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investigation is Positive Step Toward Fixing Trade Imbalances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

The USDA, United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office and the U.S. Department of Commerce are taking action to remedy damage caused to America's produce farmers by increased imports from other countries. USTR is requesting the International Trade Commission focus on blueberries. Imports of fresh fruits and vegetables have increased dramatically over the past 25 years, driving down prices for domestically grown produce.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall testified about the concerns of produce farmers at a USTR hearing in August.

The following statement may be attributed to AFBF President Zippy Duvall:

'We appreciate the work that has been done in recent trade deals to level the playing field for America's farmers and ranchers, but this investigation demonstrates there are still imbalances that must be addressed.

'Ambassador Lighthizer, Secretary Ross and Secretary Perdue listened to our concerns that seasonal fruit and vegetable growers face unfair competition from foreign growers, and their decision to open an investigation is a positive step forward. We will be following this investigation and we stand ready to help find a solution that will strengthen relationships with our trading partners while giving America's farmers a fair price for the food they grow.'

Background:

  • USTR is requesting a Section 201 global safeguard investigation into blueberries.
  • Imports of fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico have increased from approximately $1.2 billion in 1993 to $13.5 billion in 2019.
  • Read the Report on Seasonal and Perishable Products in U.S. Commerce

Contact:
 Mike Tomko
Director, Communications
(202) 406-3642
miket@fb.org
Terri Moore
Vice President, Communications
(202) 406-3641
terrim@fb.org

Return to Newsroom

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 21:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPARROT : Selected by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit as a major drone supplier
PU
05:56pSandals Resorts Provides "Virtually Perfect" Solutions For Destination Wedding Couples
PR
05:56pCOPART : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
05:55pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : successfully completes placement of sharesErlangen, Germany | Sep 02, 2020Due to regulatory reasons, the information presented in this press release might not be publicly available in your country.
PU
05:51pEBay/UPS Collaboration Includes eBay Labels, Discounts
DJ
05:50pVOLUNTARY RECALL : Back to Nature Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers
PU
05:50pProtara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:47pCOGECO : Gestion Audem Rejects the Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal from Altice and Rogers
AQ
05:46pCOVID-19 : Digital Content Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Smart Connected Devices to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pClune Construction Announces Its Next Generation Of Leadership
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
4BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group