Investigation is Positive Step Toward Fixing Trade Imbalances

The USDA, United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office and the U.S. Department of Commerce are taking action to remedy damage caused to America's produce farmers by increased imports from other countries. USTR is requesting the International Trade Commission focus on blueberries. Imports of fresh fruits and vegetables have increased dramatically over the past 25 years, driving down prices for domestically grown produce.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall testified about the concerns of produce farmers at a USTR hearing in August.

The following statement may be attributed to AFBF President Zippy Duvall:

'We appreciate the work that has been done in recent trade deals to level the playing field for America's farmers and ranchers, but this investigation demonstrates there are still imbalances that must be addressed.

'Ambassador Lighthizer, Secretary Ross and Secretary Perdue listened to our concerns that seasonal fruit and vegetable growers face unfair competition from foreign growers, and their decision to open an investigation is a positive step forward. We will be following this investigation and we stand ready to help find a solution that will strengthen relationships with our trading partners while giving America's farmers a fair price for the food they grow.'

Background:

USTR is requesting a Section 201 global safeguard investigation into blueberries.

Imports of fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico have increased from approximately $1.2 billion in 1993 to $13.5 billion in 2019.

Read the Report on Seasonal and Perishable Products in U.S. Commerce