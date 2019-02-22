Log in
Investigation of Diplomat Pharmacy Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

02/22/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat Pharmacy” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: DPLO) complied with federal securities laws. On February 22, 2019, Diplomat Pharmacy announced that it was delaying its financial results following a determination that the Company will need to record a non-cash impairment charge. The price of Diplomat Pharmacy stock declined following the news.

If you purchased Diplomat Pharmacy shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
