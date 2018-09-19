Log in
Investigation of Ladenburg Thalmann Announced by Holzer & Holzer

09/19/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. (“Ladenburg Thalmann” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTS) complied with the federal securities laws. On September 7, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Phillip Frost, the Chairman of Ladenburg Thalmann’s Board of Directors, alleging he participated in a scheme to manipulate the stock prices of two microcap companies. On September 18, 2018, an article published on Seekingalpha.com by Hindenburg Investment Research asserted that the charges against Frost will have a negative impact on Ladenburg Thalmann’s business going forward. The price of Ladenburg Thalmann common stock fell significantly following these reports.

If you purchased Ladenburg Thalmann common stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2018
