Investigation of Ladenburg Thalmann Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services, Inc. (“Ladenburg Thalmann” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
LTS) complied with the federal securities laws. On September 7, 2018,
the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Phillip
Frost, the Chairman of Ladenburg Thalmann’s Board of Directors, alleging
he participated in a scheme to manipulate the stock prices of two
microcap companies. On September 18, 2018, an article published on Seekingalpha.com
by Hindenburg Investment Research asserted that the charges against
Frost will have a negative impact on Ladenburg Thalmann’s business going
forward. The price of Ladenburg Thalmann common stock fell significantly
following these reports.
