Investigation report: February 2020 main-track derailment in Emo, Ontario

Richmond Hill, Ontario, 28 July 2020 - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report (R20W0031) into the 18 February 2020 main-track derailment of a Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil in Emo, Ontario.

The TSB conducted a limited-scope, fact-gathering investigation into this occurrence to advance transportation safety through greater awareness of potential safety issues.

See the TSB investigation page for more information.

