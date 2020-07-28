Investigation report: February 2020 main-track derailment in Emo, Ontario

Richmond Hill, Ontario, 28 July 2020 - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report (R20W0031) into the 18 February 2020 main-track derailment of a Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil in Emo, Ontario.
The TSB conducted a limited-scope, fact-gathering investigation into this occurrence to advance transportation safety through greater awareness of potential safety issues.
See the TSB investigation page for more information.
The is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
