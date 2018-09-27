Investing in Employee Experience: Atrium Opens New Flagship Location in New York City

Atrium invests in its human capital with state-of-the-art design

Atrium, a leading national provider of total talent management including recruitment and contingent workforce solutions, has opened a new headquarters and flagship location in New York City. Located at 387 Park Avenue South, the modernized office space celebrates the woman-owned company’s 20-plus years of being a pioneer in the industry and leveraging the metro area’s diverse talent pool. This new headquarters showcases Atrium’s continued investment in its human capital, employee culture and commitment to efficiencies with progressive space planning.

According to a recent work environment survey, 82 percent of office professionals believe companies need advanced workplaces to encourage innovation among their employees. In line with this statistic and designed with the Atrium employee in mind, the new office was planned with the most desirable elements: natural light, creative imagery, collaborative meeting places and the intentional elements of quiet reflection were incorporated throughout the energizing workspace. This dynamic headquarters offers flexibility and many opportunities for Atrium employees to be inspired.

“The goal is to create an environment that our employees are excited to be in. We’ve designed a space that motivates our team to do their best work every day,” said Rebecca Cenni, founder and CEO. “Atrium employees are free to focus on the areas where they can be most valuable, which leads to a happier and more successful team. It’s important that Atrium remains a catalyst for positive change in the industry. Our focus has always been people. When employees are excited to go into the office, that enthusiasm shines through into their work. The goal is to give that energy to our candidates and to our clients alike. We want them to achieve greatness.”

Ms. Cenni added, “As we open our new doors to our flagship headquarters walking into our 24th year in business, this innovative space means a lot. It honors our founding principles while providing the tools to continue to revolutionize workplace solutions. This office solidifies the dedication to our founding Applicant-Centric philosophy. It is the guiding principle that Atrium was founded on and remains the backbone of our business today.”

About Atrium: Atrium is a total talent management firm, focused on providing contingent workforce solutions. The company’s expertise includes Temporary and Direct Hire Staffing, Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance, Managed Service Provider (MSP) Programs and Intern Program Design. Atrium has also developed Engagent™, a proprietary independent contractor compliance technology to support the evaluation process and the overall management of Independent Contractors. Combining over 20 years of experience with the most advanced HR technologies, Atrium delivers top talent, heightened compliance and reduced operational burden.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005099/en/