Investing in Employee Experience: Atrium Opens New Flagship Location in New York City

Atrium,
a leading national provider of total talent management including
recruitment and contingent workforce solutions, has opened a new
headquarters and flagship location in New York City. Located at 387 Park
Avenue South, the modernized office space celebrates the woman-owned
company’s 20-plus years of being a pioneer in the industry and
leveraging the metro area’s diverse talent pool. This new headquarters
showcases Atrium’s continued investment in its human capital, employee
culture and commitment to efficiencies with progressive space planning.
According to a recent work environment survey, 82 percent of office
professionals believe companies need advanced workplaces to encourage
innovation among their employees. In line with this statistic and
designed with the Atrium employee in mind, the new office was planned
with the most desirable elements: natural light, creative imagery,
collaborative meeting places and the intentional elements of quiet
reflection were incorporated throughout the energizing workspace. This
dynamic headquarters offers flexibility and many opportunities for
Atrium employees to be inspired.
“The goal is to create an environment that our employees are excited to
be in. We’ve designed a space that motivates our team to do their best
work every day,” said Rebecca Cenni, founder and CEO. “Atrium employees
are free to focus on the areas where they can be most valuable, which
leads to a happier and more successful team. It’s important that Atrium
remains a catalyst for positive change in the industry. Our focus has
always been people. When employees are excited to go into the office,
that enthusiasm shines through into their work. The goal is to give that
energy to our candidates and to our clients alike. We want them to
achieve greatness.”
Ms. Cenni added, “As we open our new doors to our flagship headquarters
walking into our 24th year in business, this innovative space means a
lot. It honors our founding principles while providing the tools to
continue to revolutionize workplace solutions. This office solidifies
the dedication to our founding Applicant-Centric philosophy. It is the
guiding principle that Atrium was founded on and remains the backbone of
our business today.”
About Atrium: Atrium
is a total talent management firm, focused on providing contingent
workforce solutions. The company’s expertise includes Temporary and
Direct Hire Staffing, Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor
Compliance, Managed Service Provider (MSP) Programs and Intern Program
Design. Atrium has also developed Engagent™,
a proprietary independent contractor compliance technology to support
the evaluation process and the overall management of Independent
Contractors. Combining over 20 years of experience with the most
advanced HR technologies, Atrium delivers top talent, heightened
compliance and reduced operational burden.
