Investing in Innovation: Paradox Bolsters Executive Team, Adding Industry-Leading Technologist Adam Godson as Chief Product Officer

After eight years leading technology and innovation at Cielo Talent, Godson brings a wealth of expertise to a company already pushing the boundaries of how recruiting, hiring, and HR work gets done.

Paradox, the powerfully simple Assistive Intelligence platform helping the world’s leading HR and talent acquisition teams do more with less, announced the expansion of its executive team, adding industry-leading technologist Adam Godson as its first Chief Product Officer. Prior to joining Paradox, Godson served as the Chief Technology and Product Innovation Officer at Cielo Talent, a global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) firm. Like Paradox CEO and Founder Aaron Matos, Godson began his career as an HR practitioner.

“As someone who’s been a practitioner and technologist, there aren’t many people who understand this industry and our clients’ needs better than Adam,” said Matos. “We’re thrilled to add him to our team and excited to see how he helps shape the next generation of tools we bring to market. Our mission has always been to deliver magical experiences for talent and create tangible value for recruiting and HR teams. Given his tremendous experience helping global organizations solve complex recruiting problems through technology, there’s no one better than Adam to help us push that mission to the next level.”

Godson will be responsible for product innovation and development — leading a world-class team to find new ways for Olivia, Paradox’s AI assistant, to help employers get work done faster through Assistive Intelligence. Godson’s track record speaks for itself. At Cielo, he founded the technology team, and helped lead the company to 10x growth and recognition as one of the world’s most strategic RPO providers. Under his leadership, Cielo was consistently recognized as a leader in providing innovative, technology-enabled solutions, including the development and launch of the award-winning Cielo Talent Cloud platform.

“I’ve been in this industry for almost 20 years, and I’ve never been more excited about the opportunity to help shape the future of hiring and talent management with a true market leader,” said Godson. “I’ve always admired Paradox’s values and client-first mentality, and we’re just scratching the surface of where Assistive Intelligence can create real impact on TA and HR organizations. For teams that are already stretched thin, Olivia is a game changer. For companies that care about the experiences they create for their talent, Olivia can be a massive differentiator in hiring.”

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that recruiters, hiring managers, and talent leaders should spend their time with people, not software. Olivia, the company’s AI assistant, automates administrative work — like screening, scheduling, onboarding, employee communications, and more — to drive efficiency that gives teams hours back in their week, and enables everyone to do better work, faster.

Since its founding, Paradox has earned the trust of more than 200 clients globally, including some of the biggest brands in the world — McDonald’s, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Intel, CVS Health, Wendy’s, Aramark, and more. The company has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019, and was recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.paradox.ai.

