Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Investing in climate adaptation can spur trillions in benefits - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:10am EDT
Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech to China's Premier Li Keqiang and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the Global Commission on Adaptation ceremony, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investing $1.8 trillion between 2020 and 2030 in projects to help communities adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change could yield $7.1 trillion in economic benefits, according to a report released on Tuesday by a high-level international commission.

The report was written by the Global Commission on Adaptation - a group of political and business leaders led by former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, which was tasked with "raising the visibility of climate adaptation on the global agenda" ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23.

The commission urges governments to invest more in climate adaptation because it is not happening at the pace and scale required to address the worsening impacts of climate change and said the return on investments in building up climate resilience can range from 2:1 to 10:1.

"Adaptation is not only the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do to boost economic growth and create a climate resilient world," Ban said in a statement.

The report highlights five areas where investment is needed most urgently - early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure and water resources, dryland agriculture and mangrove protection.

Gates, who chairs the international development-focused Gates Foundation with his wife Melinda, said millions of smallholder farmers and their families in developing countries are among the most vulnerable to extreme changes in temperature and rainfall which lowers their crop yields.

"With greater support for innovation, we can unlock new opportunities and spur change across the global ecosystem," he said.

The report said that climate adaptation delivers a "triple dividend" by avoiding future losses, spurring innovation and delivering social and environmental benefits.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Valerie Volcovici
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.14% 137.52 Delayed Quote.35.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Weekly Update , 10/9/2019
PU
01:36aBaidu to invest $202 million in Chinese AI company Neusoft
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:02aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reuters poll
RE
12:40aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls on Axiata; most others tick up
RE
12:36aChina Aug factory deflation deepens, prices fall most in three years; pork prices soar
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
12:13aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group