Investment Funds Partners Nathan Greene and Jay Baris Join Sidley in New York

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to welcome Nathan Greene and Jay Baris as partners in its Investment Funds group in New York. Mr. Greene and Mr. Baris joined Sidley from Shearman & Sterling LLP, where they were both partners in the Investment Funds practice.

“Sidley has a longstanding track record representing registered investment companies and their constituents in fund formation, board representation and related operational and regulatory matters,” said William D. Kerr, global leader of Sidley’s Investment Funds practice and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “Our registered fund practice is an important component of our broad private funds practice, which distinguishes our practice from other firms that focus primarily on either private funds or registered funds. Nathan and Jay’s deep knowledge and experience in the registered fund space will strengthen our already widely established offerings.”

Mr. Greene represents U.S. and foreign investment companies, sponsors, advisers and directors in complex formation, operational and regulatory matters, especially with issues arising under the Investment Company Act of 1940. His practice includes SEC registration and other related matters, fund formation, associated distribution and marketing, and fund board and governance matters. Mr. Greene frequently counsels funds and financial institutions on regulatory considerations around emerging technology like big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence. He is widely known for his work in the registered alternatives market and for advising clients in M&A deals relating to registered advisers.

With more than 35 years of experience in the asset management area, Mr. Baris has advised many clients on a full spectrum of financial services regulation, transactions and governance matters. He is highly recognized for his work with registered funds on the regulatory aspects of fund and investment advisory operations. Similar to Mr. Greene, Mr. Baris has represented many clients on M&A, reorganizations, compliance, exceptive, and “status” issues under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Mr. Baris is the chair of an investment management task force on blockchain and cryptocurrencies with the American Bar Association and counsels fintech clients on cryptocurrency issues.

“Nathan and Jay’s stellar capabilities and experience in the registered fund and Investment Company Act space perfectly complement other practices such as Global Finance, Insurance and Capital Markets, which are historically strong in the New York market,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “We are committed to providing premium quality service to our clients. Adding top talent in the industry such as Nathan and Jay is one of our many strategic approaches to ensure we continue to deliver full-service excellence.”

