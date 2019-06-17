InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ProStar Geocorp's Grant of Another Major Patent in Canada for Capturing and Collecting Location Data of Buried Utilities and Pipelines - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - ProStar Geocorp Inc., a world leader in developing precision mapping solutions, announced the Grant of another major patent in Canada. The Canadian patent is described as a system and method of collecting and updating geographical data and includes the process for capturing and collecting location data of buried utilities and pipelines using data collection devices and GPS.

In general terms, the granted patent covers the use of collecting location data of underground utilities and pipelines on mobile smart phones and tablets operating with maps and GPS receivers.

Page Tucker, CEO and one of the patent's inventors, stated: "I am excited that this recent patent was issued. Not knowing the location of buried utilities is becoming a growing concern in Canada and this patent covers capturing the precise location of utilities and pipelines that are already in the ground and new installations.

In Canada alone, it is estimated there are over 3 million kilometers of utilities and pipelines that are buried within a few meters of the earth's surface and every hour of every working day several of these buried assets are damaged from not knowing their precise locations.

ProStar's solution is designed to provide unprecedented mapping precision and the ability to see what lies below the ground. By using ProStar's patented solution for capturing and maintaining the precise location of what lies below the earth's surface, damages that occur far too often to these assets can be significantly reduced. The solution is already being commercially used by major firms and state agencies in the US, which proves its viability.

ProStar recently executed a definitive merger agreement with Doxa Energy Ltd (TSXV:DXA), and following approval of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange, will result in a reverse takeover of Doxa by ProStar. The shares of Doxa Energy are currently halted and expect to remain halted pending completion of the transaction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.prostarcorp.com, contact Page Tucker, CEO at 970-242-4024 or by email at ptucker@prostarcorp.com.

