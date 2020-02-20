Investments 8 percent up in December

Investment data have not been adjusted for calendar effects. December 2019 has one working day more than December 2018. According to the CBS Investment Radar, conditions for investments in the Netherlands are less favourable in February than they were in December 2019.

Every month, CBS publishes updates on the investment climate in the CBS Investment Radar. Relevant circumstances for the investment climate include the situation on the sales and financial markets. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with investments in fixed assets, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased growth in investments.

According to the CBS Investment Radar, the investment climate in the Netherlands is less favourable in February than it was in December. This is mainly due to the fact that the export growth was lower year-on-year. In addition, the industrial capacity utilisation rate deteriorated.