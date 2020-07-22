Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Energy Harbor Corp.

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Energy Harbor (OTC: ENGH) resulting from inaccurate statements Energy Harbor made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Energy Harbor issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, internal controls and prospects. Specifically, Energy Harbor's former parent FirstEnergy Corp. allegedly spent approximately $2.9 million on Larry Householder's 2017 campaign. Householder became Ohio House Speaker in 2019 and allegedly returned the favor by enacting laws to support Energy Harbor and FirstEnergy's nuclear plants as well as a pair of coal plants. In total, political donations and bribes by Energy Harbor and FirstEnergy and other parties involved may have totaled as much as $60 million.

Householder and his alleged accomplices have been charged federally with "conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of an enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity."

