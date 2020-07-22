Log in
Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Energy Harbor Corp.

07/22/2020 | 02:56am EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Energy Harbor (OTC: ENGH) resulting from inaccurate statements Energy Harbor made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation http://ademilaw.com/case/energy-harbor-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Energy Harbor issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, internal controls and prospects.  Specifically, Energy Harbor's former parent FirstEnergy Corp. allegedly spent approximately $2.9 million on Larry Householder's 2017 campaign.  Householder became Ohio House Speaker in 2019 and allegedly returned the favor by enacting laws to support Energy Harbor and FirstEnergy's nuclear plants as well as a pair of coal plants.  In total, political donations and bribes by Energy Harbor and FirstEnergy and other parties involved may have totaled as much as $60 million.

Householder and his alleged accomplices have been charged federally with "conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of an enterprise's affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of FirstEnergy, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/energy-harbor-corp.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-energy-harbor-corp-301097645.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
