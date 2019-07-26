Log in
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

07/26/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), a bank holding company for EagleBank, Inc. ("EagleBank"), which provides commercial and consumer banking services.  A complaint has been filed against the Company and certain executives and/or directors. Investors that purchased Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of "the Company's identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official." 

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate, (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations, and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 23, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-eagle-bancorp-inc-300891752.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
