Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT).

On January 25, 2019, Roddy Boyd's Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation published a report titled "Corcept Therapeutics: The Company That Perfectly Explains the Health Care Crisis." According to the Motley Fool, "[s]hares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) fell over 18% . . . after the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) published a report about it. The report criticized the $1.4 billion company for exploiting regulatory loopholes, charging patients an excessive price for its lone drug product, and touting evidence for the drug's effectiveness that -- according to SIRF – doesn't exist."

On January 25, 2019, Corcept shares declined from a close on January 24, 2019 of $13.81 per share, to close at $12.29 per share, a decline of over 11% on heavier than usual volume.

On February 5, 2019, Blue Orca Capital published a report concerning Corcept that referenced Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation's report and stated that "we present new evidence showing Corcept has a much bigger problem" concerning undisclosed related parties. A copy of the report can be obtained here.

