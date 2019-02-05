Log in
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

02/05/2019 | 04:35pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT).  

On January 25, 2019, Roddy Boyd's Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation published a report titled "Corcept Therapeutics: The Company That Perfectly Explains the Health Care Crisis."  According to the Motley Fool, "[s]hares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) fell over 18% . . . after the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) published a report about it. The report criticized the $1.4 billion company for exploiting regulatory loopholes, charging patients an excessive price for its lone drug product, and touting evidence for the drug's effectiveness that -- according to SIRF – doesn't exist." 

On January 25, 2019, Corcept shares declined from a close on January 24, 2019 of $13.81 per share, to close at $12.29 per share, a decline of over 11% on heavier than usual volume. 

On February 5, 2019, Blue Orca Capital published a report concerning Corcept that referenced Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation's report and stated that "we present new evidence showing Corcept has a much bigger problem" concerning undisclosed related parties.  A copy of the report can be obtained here.

If you are an investor in Corcept and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi, Esq.
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King, Esq.
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-300790241.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
