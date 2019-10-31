Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Exelon Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Exelon Corporation ("Exelon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXC).

On October 15, 2019, after the market closed, Exelon announced the immediate retirement of Anne Pramaggiore, the Company's Senior Executive Vice President and CEO.  According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the abrupt departure of Pramaggiore occurred amid federal investigations and subpoenas concerning lobbying activities and an expanding investigation of Senator Martin Sandoval.  According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pramaggiore previously ran Commonwealth Edison ("ComEd"), Exelon's Chicago-based utility, which is "among the most prominent lobbyists in Springfield because it has a legal monopoly on power delivery in northern Illinois and must follow rates and rules set by the state."

On October 16, 2019, Exelon's shares fell $2.15 per share, about 4.6%, to close at $44.91 per share.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that "[o]n October 22, 2019, the SEC notified Exelon and ComEd that it has also opened an investigation into their lobbying activities."

On October 31, 2019, Exelon's shares fell by about $1.50 per share, more than 3%, in midday trading.

If you purchased Exelon shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-exelon-corp-300949459.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pITAFOS : Announces Closing of US$20,000,000 Secured Working Capital Facility at Itafos : Conda and Expanded Commercial Relationship With Gavilon
AQ
06:01pSutter Rock Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019
GL
06:01pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Conversion Exploration Committee of Texas Pacific Land Trust Provides October Update
BU
06:01pSarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06:01pQuality Electrodynamics (QED) Sells Majority Ownership Interest to Canon Inc.
BU
06:00pANACONDA MINING : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Anaconda Mining Inc./
AQ
05:59pBLUEBERRIES MEDICAL : Partners with 12,000 Patient Health Clinic and Renowned Academic Foundation and Announces Final Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement
AQ
05:59pATLANTIC POWER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pORICA : Expects Earnings to Rise Again This Fiscal Year
DJ
05:56pAMGEN : to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group