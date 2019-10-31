Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Exelon Corp.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Exelon Corporation ("Exelon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXC).

On October 15, 2019, after the market closed, Exelon announced the immediate retirement of Anne Pramaggiore, the Company's Senior Executive Vice President and CEO. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the abrupt departure of Pramaggiore occurred amid federal investigations and subpoenas concerning lobbying activities and an expanding investigation of Senator Martin Sandoval. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pramaggiore previously ran Commonwealth Edison ("ComEd"), Exelon's Chicago-based utility, which is "among the most prominent lobbyists in Springfield because it has a legal monopoly on power delivery in northern Illinois and must follow rates and rules set by the state."

On October 16, 2019, Exelon's shares fell $2.15 per share, about 4.6%, to close at $44.91 per share.

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that "[o]n October 22, 2019, the SEC notified Exelon and ComEd that it has also opened an investigation into their lobbying activities."

On October 31, 2019, Exelon's shares fell by about $1.50 per share, more than 3%, in midday trading.

