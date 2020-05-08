Log in
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

05/08/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ("Moleculin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBRX).  Investors who purchased Moleculin securities may be affected.

On May 1, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the temporary suspension of trading in the securities of Moleculin "because of questions regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace about the Company and its securities."  According to the SEC, "[t]hose questions relate to, among other things, statements made by MBRX and others, in its Form 10-K filed with the Commission on March 19, in press releases on March 20 and April 8, and in other statements on March 19, March 20, and April 16 concerning the company's business, including the status of development of a drug candidate labeled WP1122 for potential application to COVID-19, and the Company's ability to expedite regulatory approval of any such treatment."

If you purchased Moleculin common stock or other Moleculin securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-moleculin-biotech-inc-301055987.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
