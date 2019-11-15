Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates WeWork Following News Of An SEC Investigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of The We Company ("WeWork" or the "Company").

On November 15, 2019, Bloomberg published an article reporting that WeWork is facing an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission into possible rule violations. Specifically, the Bloomberg article reports that WeWork is under scrutiny by the SEC "over whether the co-working company violated financial rules in the run-up to its failed initial public offering, according to two people with knowledge of the matter." According to Bloomberg, the SEC's enforcement division "is reviewing WeWork's business and its disclosures to investors amid a number of news articles that highlighted potential conflicts of interest and the company's aggressive fundraising."

If you are an investor or debtholder in WeWork and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

