Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates WeWork Following News Of An SEC Investigation

0
11/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of The We Company ("WeWork" or the "Company").

On November 15, 2019, Bloomberg published an article reporting that WeWork is facing an inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission into possible rule violations.  Specifically, the Bloomberg article reports that WeWork is under scrutiny by the SEC "over whether the co-working company violated financial rules in the run-up to its failed initial public offering, according to two people with knowledge of the matter."  According to Bloomberg, the SEC's enforcement division "is reviewing WeWork's business and its disclosures to investors amid a number of news articles that highlighted potential conflicts of interest and the company's aggressive fundraising."

If you are an investor or debtholder in WeWork and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California 94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-wework-following-news-of-an-sec-investigation-300959356.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
