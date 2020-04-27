Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company") (OTC: ITHUF).  A complaint has been filed against the Company, Gotham Green Partners (a private equity firm that provided financing to iAnthus) and certain executives and/or directors of the Company on behalf of investors that purchased iAnthus securities between May 14, 2018 and April 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus issued a press release disclosing that it had failed to make certain interest payments, blaming its action on the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19."   However, iAnthus also admitted it had formed a Special Committee of independent, non-management directors to, among other things, "investigate any potential conflicts of interest and/or required disclosures" involving CEO Hadley Ford and certain related parties.

Following this news, iAnthus shares plummeted by about 62% on April 6, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 15, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-ianthus-capital-holdings-inc-for-potential-securities-law-violations-301047931.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:08pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2020-012 Announcement of Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019
PU
09:07pTRUSTAR BANK : Donates Portion of SBA Paycheck Protection Program Fees to Local Organizations
BU
09:05pRISE Life Science Advises Extension for Filing First Quarter Statements
NE
09:04pKEPPEL DC REIT : Subsidiary to Sell 38 Million Units in DC REIT for S$91.96 Million
DJ
09:01pMaking the Decision to Apply to UNNC in 2020?
BU
09:01pAutomotive Summer Tire Market 2019-2023 | Need for High-performance Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:00pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Extended Annual General Meeting 19 May 2020
AQ
08:58pBRF S A : Restricted Stock Plans
PU
08:58pBHP : to invest up to A$300 million for leading air quality program across the Pilbara
PU
08:57pFARFETCH : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group