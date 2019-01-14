Log in
Investor Case Equity Partners to Develop Vacant Anchors into a Shopping and Fulfillment Ecosystem

01/14/2019 | 12:22pm EST

The merging of online, offline and logistics cuts costs associated with all sectors of the retail supply chain

Case Equity Partners, LLC is undertaking the acquisition of retail properties with vacant anchors. These facilities will house the initial iteration of the Shopping Fulfillment Center Eco-System.

In 2017, its managing partner Shlomo Chopp filed a patent application for this hybrid retail and fulfillment concept that is expected to increase sales while cutting retailing costs and time to market. The SFC is also expected to drastically reduce the burden of returns.

Two additional patent applications have since been filed and the robust vision is detailed at www.shopfulfill.com, and on the US patent office website at https://portal.uspto.gov.

Coming in fall 2019, the initial iteration will feature a turn-key multi-season shop specifically curated for the retailer, backed by an on-site last mile fulfillment center. The plug-and-play logistics component will fulfill/distribute to store, home and satellite store and its tenancy will consist of both digital native and traditional transitioning retailers.

Should you wish to be updated as developments are announced, please email thesfc@caseinv.com. Representing Case in this acquisition are Larry Kilduff and Janice Sellis of JLL.

About Case Equity Partners:

Case Equity Partners is a New York based real estate investment management company. Its managing partner Shlomo Chopp has a background in real estate technology, distressed debt restructuring and has advised or been a principal in over $1 Billion dollars of commercial estate.


© Business Wire 2019
