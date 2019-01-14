Investor Case Equity Partners to Develop Vacant Anchors into a Shopping and Fulfillment Ecosystem

Case Equity Partners, LLC is undertaking the acquisition of retail
properties with vacant anchors. These facilities will house the initial
iteration of the Shopping Fulfillment Center Eco-System.
In 2017, its managing partner Shlomo Chopp filed a patent application
for this hybrid retail and fulfillment concept that is expected to
increase sales while cutting retailing costs and time to market. The SFC
is also expected to drastically reduce the burden of returns.
Two additional patent applications have since been filed and the robust
vision is detailed at www.shopfulfill.com,
and on the US patent office website at https://portal.uspto.gov.
Coming in fall 2019, the initial iteration will feature a turn-key
multi-season shop specifically curated for the retailer, backed by an
on-site last mile fulfillment center. The plug-and-play logistics
component will fulfill/distribute to store, home and satellite store and
its tenancy will consist of both digital native and traditional
transitioning retailers.
Should you wish to be updated as developments are announced, please
email thesfc@caseinv.com.
Representing Case in this acquisition are Larry Kilduff and Janice
Sellis of JLL.
About Case Equity Partners:
Case Equity Partners is a New York based real estate investment
management company. Its managing partner Shlomo Chopp has a background
in real estate technology, distressed debt restructuring and has advised
or been a principal in over $1 Billion dollars of commercial estate.
