Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within American Vanguard, Glaukos, United Natural Foods, Walker & Dunlop, Unisys, and Comfort Systems — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI), Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD), Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI), Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD), Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (AVD) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Vanguard's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, American Vanguard reported revenue of $107.05MM vs $77.91MM (up 37.41%) and basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.15 (up 26.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Vanguard reported revenue of $355.05MM vs $312.11MM (up 13.76%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.44 (up 59.09%). American Vanguard is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.88 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GLAUKOS CORPORATION (GKOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Glaukos' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Glaukos reported revenue of $43.16MM vs $41.29MM (up 4.54%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glaukos reported revenue of $159.25MM vs $114.40MM (up 39.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.14. Glaukos is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.24 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. (UNFI) REPORT OVERVIEW

United Natural Foods' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, United Natural Foods reported revenue of $2,648.88MM vs $2,369.56MM (up 11.79%) and basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.72 (up 43.06%). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, United Natural Foods reported revenue of $9,274.47MM vs $8,470.29MM (up 9.49%) and basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $2.50 (up 2.80%). United Natural Foods is expected to report earnings on September 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.54 and is expected to report on September 12th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Walker & Dunlop's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Walker & Dunlop reported revenue of $178.20MM vs $166.41MM (up 7.09%) and basic earnings per share $1.36 vs $1.15 (up 18.26%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Walker & Dunlop reported revenue of $711.86MM vs $575.28MM (up 23.74%) and basic earnings per share $7.03 vs $3.87 (up 81.65%). Walker & Dunlop is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

-----------------------------------------

UNISYS CORPORATION (UIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unisys' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Unisys reported revenue of $667.40MM vs $666.20MM (up 0.18%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$0.83. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Unisys reported revenue of $2,741.80MM vs $2,820.70MM (down 2.80%) and basic earnings per share -$1.30 vs -$0.95. Unisys is expected to report earnings on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.91 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. (FIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Comfort Systems' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Comfort Systems reported revenue of $535.04MM vs $465.41MM (up 14.96%) and basic earnings per share $0.87 vs $0.48 (up 81.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Comfort Systems reported revenue of $1,787.92MM vs $1,634.34MM (up 9.40%) and basic earnings per share $1.48 vs $1.74 (down 14.94%). Comfort Systems is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.07 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

