Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within E*TRADE Financial, Alliant Energy, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher, Aspen Technology, and Marin Software — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 29th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (ETFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

E*TRADE Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, E*TRADE Financial reported interest income of $514.00MM vs $413.00MM (up 24.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.49 (up 106.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, E*TRADE Financial reported interest income of $1,571.00MM vs $1,233.00MM (up 27.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.16 vs $1.99 (up 8.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.53 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION (LNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alliant Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alliant Energy reported revenue of $928.60MM vs $906.90MM (up 2.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs $0.73 (up 19.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alliant Energy reported revenue of $3,382.20MM vs $3,320.00MM (up 1.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.99 vs $1.64 (up 21.34%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.22 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (XRAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

DENTSPLY SIRONA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported revenue of $928.40MM vs $1,009.20MM (down 8.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.39 (down 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported revenue of $3,993.40MM vs $3,745.30MM (up 6.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.76 vs $1.97. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.17 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Danaher's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Danaher reported revenue of $4,853.10MM vs $4,528.20MM (up 7.18%) and basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.82 (up 15.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Danaher reported revenue of $18,329.70MM vs $16,882.40MM (up 8.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.58 vs $3.69 (down 2.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.16 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AZPN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aspen Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Aspen Technology reported revenue of $140.42MM vs $105.53MM (up 33.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $1.83 (down 54.10%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Aspen Technology reported revenue of $499.51MM vs $482.94MM (up 3.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.06 vs $2.12 (down 2.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.98 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED (MRIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marin Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Marin Software reported revenue of $13.15MM vs $18.22MM (down 27.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.71 vs -$1.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marin Software reported revenue of $74.99MM vs $99.88MM (down 24.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.59 vs -$3.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

